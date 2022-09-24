Flowy Maxi Dresses Are a Must This Season, and These 12 Picks Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon

Your fall wardrobe probably consists of leggings, sweaters, and midi skirts, however, one item you might be forgetting about are maxi dresses. While it's a definite summertime staple, maxi dresses are also great for layering and look stylish no matter what event you're attending throughout the fall, too. Whether you're heading to work or a wedding, we found tons of cute maxi dresses on sale starting at just $19.

When it comes to maxi dresses, you can get away with some picks you've been wearing during the lazy-hazy-crazy days of summer, but we'd suggest a few tweaks to get in on the fall trend. Think autumnal colors like yellows and oranges as well as cool prints like stripes, animal prints, polka dots, plaid, and yes, florals too—just be sure to choose something in a dark color.

The wonderful thing is that staying up-to-date on the latest fashion doesn't have to cost a fortune—not when you can find what you're looking for at a great price. Right now, Amazon has dropped tons of deals on stylish fall maxi dresses in its hidden Outlet storefront, all for up to 55 percent off.

Fall Maxi Dress Outlet Deals

As the weather transitions into cooler temperatures, you might want to try a cute maxi with fun details like cold shoulder cutouts and short sleeves. Pieces like these won't make you sweat in 70-degree weather, but you'll still feel like it's fall, and isn't that all that matters?

One option is this pretty ruffle number from Zattcas that's 21 percent off right now. It has an off-the-shoulder neckline with a ruffle design and an A-line shape that shows off your figure and flows all the way down to your feet. The comfortable dress is available in polka dot and solid options, and comes in tons of colors, but this red one might be perfect for that upcoming apple picking trip!

$30 (was $38)

Another dress that's great for transitional weather is this short-sleeve maxi. Designed with breathable cotton and stretchy spandex, the dress provides tons of comfort for all-day wear. In fact, shoppers say they wear it dressed up for weddings, engagement photoshoots, and date nights, as well as casually for everyday. It's available in both short and long sleeve options and is 22 percent off.

$38 (was $49)

Whether you're shopping for upcoming events and holiday gatherings like say, Thanksgiving, you'll be tempted to throw this chiffon wrap dress on for all of it. The flowy fit, ruffle skirt, and flattering wrap closure make it a stylish option that looks super elevated with heels, boots, or flats. You can shop it in six colors, however, consider this floral yellow one or maybe one of the animal print options that are all so fall.

$24 (was $36)

Casual days require comfy, lounge-worthy clothes, and this relaxed maxi dress delivers on comfort without sacrificing style. It's super soft and breathable, per shoppers, but it looks fashionable thanks to its lantern sleeves, button details, and cinched waist. The A-line dress comes in four colors, including this warm orangey brown option, and it's on sale with a hidden coupon to give you a double discount.

$18 with coupon (was $26)

Check out more fall maxi dresses below before going to Amazon's Outlet store for even more sales on everything including fashion, home decor, kitchen, electronics, and beyond.