After Shopping for Hours, We Found the 10 Best Fall Dresses for Every Occasion
Don't get me wrong: I love oversized sweatshirts and baggy jammies as much as the next girl. But after a year of quarantine and Zoom parties, we're all looking for a reason to dress up. When there's what seems like infinite virtual stock to sift through (not to mention our recent clothing purchases have been largely loungewear), scoring a winning style can turn into a time suck. That's why we buckled down to scan through the virtual shelves, whittling down the options to the best fall dresses ready to carry you through the cooler days ahead. This selection of fabulous fall frocks—we're talking long sleeves, plaid patterns, chunky knits, and bohemian styles—is a stylish buffet of sartorial opportunity.
Related Items
1 Best Blazer Dress: Cider Plaid Collar Blazer Dress
The trouser suit has seen a renaissance recently, but if you prefer to show a little more skin, we've got just the thing. Enter one of the biggest fall fashion trends of 2021: the blazer dress, which is a menswear classic with a feminine twist. We're getting major Cher from Clueless vibes from this preppy style—the thick and comfy flannel material is perfect for back to school or autumn afternoons spent on the pumpkin patch.
2 Best Floral Dress: Always Yours Plum Purple Floral Print Long Sleeve Skater Dress
From meadowy wildflower prints to dainty blooming patterns, there's an art to finding the quintessential floral design. This long-sleeved skater dress is just the right amount of sheer, and can easily be layered under jackets and over tights for colder temps.
3 Best Casual Fall Dress: Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress
If comfort is key, look no further than this loose tunic dress. The classic tiered silhouette can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion—wear it with heels or riding boots for a feminine feel, or combat boots for an edgier vibe. At $25 and available in a multitude of colors/styles, we don't blame you for buying a few.
4 Best Denim Dress: Free People Female Alpha Mini Dress
A denim dress has become a fall dress staple in everyone's closet, but that doesn't make it any easier to find a good one. You want it to look structured yet feel flexible, a difficult feat when dealing with denim. This Free People dress passes both tests with flying colors—the cinched waist gives it some shape, cotton fabric allows for movement, and the raw bottom hemline lends itself to the perfect lived-in look.
5 Best Fall Maxi Dress: Lulu's Taking in the Magic Cream Paisley Print Button-Up Maxi Dress
Designed with a relaxed fit that's as comfortable as your favorite loungewear set, this ankle-grazing beauty is made of a gauzy, breathable fabric that's versatile enough to wear for errands, yet elegant enough to dress up for a wedding. The purple and brick red paisley print and shiny gold lurex striping couldn't be more fitting for fall.
6 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dress: Limelight Lurex Star Maxi Dress
Whether you're braving it at an IRL nuptial or attending the best Zoom party in your life, finding the right dress to wear to a wedding is tough. You want to wear something that makes you shine—but not outshine the bride, of course. What better way to sparkle than in this festive, mystical maxi dress decked with metallic stars? Hands down, it's the cutest dress to celebrate in.
7 Best Fall Midi Dress: Abercrombie & Fitch Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
We're loving the green checked pattern of this smocked midi dress for fall. The tiered silhouette, ruffle detail, and peek-a-boo leg makes this dress feel sweet and sexy.
8 Best Boho Fall Dress: Blouson-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
For a bohemian look that revels in that wanderlust mindset, you can't go wrong with this romantic midi dress featuring sheer chiffon and a pretty floral print. Available in a spectrum of plus-sizes, you're guaranteed to find the perfect fit.
9 Best Fall Cocktail Dress: Clover Dress
There's nothing like a good puff sleeve to class up the occasion. This chic cocktail dress is also the perfect LBD, classic but still guaranteed to make an entrance.
10 Best Fall Sweater Dress: J. Crew Half-Zip Sweater Dress in Supersoft Yarn
Sweater dresses don't have to be tight and uncomfortable (aka the last thing you want to be wearing during Thanksgiving)—this ultra-soft version is knit with yarn that feels like butter on your skin and roomy enough to do all your fall activities in. Plus, it comes in four colors and nine (!) sizes to cater to all body types and preferences.