7 Pretty Spring Skirts

By Allison Chesky
Updated September 03, 2014
No need to change your 9-to-5 outfit to transition to 5-to-?. With these picks, all you have to do is add strappy heels and statement jewelry.
ASOS Linen Split Front Pencil Skirt

Trim yet practical, this tailored pencil style in rich navy linen boasts a fashionable front slit. Pair it with your favorite white button-down or nautical stripes and wedges to usher in warmer temperatures in style.

To buy: $42, asos.com.

Featured May 2014

Ann Taylor Fringed Tweed Skirt

The classic tweed pencil skirt gets a fresh update, thanks to a navy-and-white mix and a frayed hem. Wear it with a blazer and pumps on Monday, or with a stack of wooden bangles and a loose tank on Saturday. Also available in petite sizes.

To buy: $79, anntaylor.com.

Nic + Zoe Batiste Flirt Skirt

This romantic ballet-inspired style makes a great statement piece for summer soirees when worn with an embellished blouse and metallic accessories.

To buy: $71, nordstrom.com.

Loft Lace Skirt

Add a touch of femininity to your daytime attire with a fitted lace style. Whether topped by a tucked-in chambray blouse or a loose knit, it transcends occasions. Also available in tall and petite sizes.

To buy: $79.50, loft.com.

Club Monaco Gala Skirt

Few could argue with the sensibility of this breezy cotton number. The voluminous shape is forgiving, while the eyelet fabric dresses up anything you partner with it.

To buy: $170, clubmonaco.com.

Zara A-Line Skirt With Waistband

Loose box pleats lightly skim over the body to give you a sophisticated air. Wear this lovely pastel with another pale neutral, or try a floral top and strappy heels for a look that’s of-the-moment.

To buy: $80, zara.com.

Boden Nancy Skirt

In a rush? This graphic skirt takes the guesswork out of putting together a stylish ensemble: Just add black heels and a white blouse—done! Available in two other prints and in tall sizes.

To buy: $98, bodenusa.com.

