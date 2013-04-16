7 Pretty Spring Skirts
ASOS Linen Split Front Pencil Skirt
Trim yet practical, this tailored pencil style in rich navy linen boasts a fashionable front slit. Pair it with your favorite white button-down or nautical stripes and wedges to usher in warmer temperatures in style.
To buy: $42, asos.com.
Ann Taylor Fringed Tweed Skirt
The classic tweed pencil skirt gets a fresh update, thanks to a navy-and-white mix and a frayed hem. Wear it with a blazer and pumps on Monday, or with a stack of wooden bangles and a loose tank on Saturday. Also available in petite sizes.
To buy: $79, anntaylor.com.
Nic + Zoe Batiste Flirt Skirt
This romantic ballet-inspired style makes a great statement piece for summer soirees when worn with an embellished blouse and metallic accessories.
To buy: $71, nordstrom.com.
Loft Lace Skirt
Add a touch of femininity to your daytime attire with a fitted lace style. Whether topped by a tucked-in chambray blouse or a loose knit, it transcends occasions. Also available in tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $79.50, loft.com.
Club Monaco Gala Skirt
Few could argue with the sensibility of this breezy cotton number. The voluminous shape is forgiving, while the eyelet fabric dresses up anything you partner with it.
To buy: $170, clubmonaco.com.
Zara A-Line Skirt With Waistband
Loose box pleats lightly skim over the body to give you a sophisticated air. Wear this lovely pastel with another pale neutral, or try a floral top and strappy heels for a look that’s of-the-moment.
To buy: $80, zara.com.
Boden Nancy Skirt
In a rush? This graphic skirt takes the guesswork out of putting together a stylish ensemble: Just add black heels and a white blouse—done! Available in two other prints and in tall sizes.
To buy: $98, bodenusa.com.
