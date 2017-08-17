Get Chrissy Metz’s $70 Dress Now
Chrissy Metz, star of This is Us, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday wearing a stylishly on-point outfit that people are dying to copy—and it’s possible to do so without breaking the bank.
The little black dress is fully lined and has a mesh overlay accentuated with pink and red flowers. Metz styled the dress with a pair of strappy metallic flats and pearl statement earrings.
Perfect for date night or just spending a day out with the girls, this skater dress will take you far. Thanks to its light materials, it is a great option to pack for those last minute summer trips, but the dark colors and moody florals allow you to wear this well into fall (just add tights and your favorite boots), too. The sleeves are short and light, so it won’t be difficult to slip them under your favorite denim jacket as the chill in the air starts to creep in.
It’s great when your style crush loves your favorite stores, so you don’t have to shell out the big bucks. Metz often wears affordable fashion to her appearances, and we never want her to stop!
We found her exact dress available on the Torrid website now, and featured it with similar shoes and earrings, linked below.
To buy: Multi-Color Floral Print Mesh Skater Dress, $69; torrid.com, Metallic Lace Up Flats; $96; saksoff5th.com, Perle Hoop Earrings, $38; anthropologie.com.