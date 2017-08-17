Get Chrissy Metz’s $70 Dress Now

Perfect for date night or just spending a day out with the girls, this skater dress will take you far. Thanks to its light materials, it is a great option to pack for those last minute summer trips, but the dark colors and moody florals allow you to wear this well into fall (just add tights and your favorite boots), too. The sleeves are short and light, so it won’t be difficult to slip them under your favorite denim jacket as the chill in the air starts to creep in.