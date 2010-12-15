The Best Party Dress for Your Body Type
If You Want to Cover Up Your Arms
The Hayden Sheer Sleeve Dress by Topshop is a sophisticated, not dowdy, solution for hiding your arms. The trendy design also helps mask a thick middle.
To buy: $100, topshop.com.
If You Want to Hide Your Tummy
Hitting at your natural waist, the Sweetheart Party Dress by American Eagle Outfitters has pleats that will nicely disguise any fullness around the middle. The knock-your-socks-off price and chiffon neckline give you even more reasons to celebrate.
To buy: $45, ae.com for stores.
If You Want to Downplay Your Hips and Thighs
Thanks to its forgiving full skirt in festive metallic brocade, the Lurex-Dotted Dress by Kensie elegantly camouflages your lower body. Plus, the sweetheart neckline is flattering for large busts.
To buy: $138, dillards.com.
If You Have an Hourglass Figure
A dress that accentuates your waist, like this Jacquard Party Dress by AK Anne Klein, is what you need. This retro style comes complete with a beautifully embellished patent leather belt, too.
To buy: $168, anneklein.com.
If You’re Tall
You can rest assured that this floor-sweeping beauty made of polyester and elastane won’t hover awkwardly above your ankles. The Harmala Dress is from Long Tall Sally, a company that specializes in clothing for those five-foot-eight and above.
To buy: $105, longtallsally.com.
If You’re Petite
Not only is the Silk Rosette Dress by Banana Republic perfectly proportioned for a smaller frame, but you also could get away with wearing it year round because of the versatile neutral shade. Also available in black.
To buy: $175, bananarepublic.com.
If You Have a Large Bust
The Vintage Floral Lace Dress by Ann Taylor has a romantic scalloped neckline that’s sexy without revealing too much. Plus, the wide straps will completely cover bra straps.
To buy: $198, anntaylor.com for stores.
If You Wear a Size 14 or Above
The Petal Trim Shift Dress from Taylor Dresses offers a flattering body-skimming fit without clinging to your curves. The embellished neckline of this polyester-and-spandex style gorgeously frames the face.
To buy: $79, nordstrom.com.
If You Have a Straight Figure
Make a boyish frame voluptuous with the help of the pleated, empire waist on the Beaded Metallic Brocade Sheath Dress by Maggy London. The sweetheart neckline subtly enhances the bust.
To buy: $148, nordstrom.com.
