The Comfy and Stylish Sweater Dress People Wear to Work, Dinner Dates, and More Is Up to 46% Off at Amazon

Cozying up with a warm throw blanket is a must on any chilly day, but try to do that in public and you might get some stares. When it's time to venture outside, forgo the comfort blanket and opt for a more stylish route with a sweater dress that looks put together yet feels like home—and this turtleneck option from Anrabess is it.

The Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress is the perfect fall outfit that's versatile enough to wear to lunch outings, football games, date night, and even work. The best part? It's on sale and has an additional coupon, giving you a double discount.

amazon.com

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $57); amazon.com.

It has a cute oversized appearance that gives it the ultimate cozy factor, and features a thick turtleneck design and fitted cuffs, so you won't get lost in the dress. The dress is knee length, making it appropriate for family gatherings and professional events. Some people like to wear the dress with leggings or tights while others go bare-legged and pair the ensemble with thigh-high boots.

While some sweater dresses have a no frills appearance, this thick one has a chic textured look thanks to its ribbed knit stitching. And if you think the long-sleeved sweater dress looks cozy, there's no surprise that it is. Two words: nice and toasty. Made with a blend of viscose, nylon, and polyester, shoppers confirm it feels soft, warm, and stretchy. And one person even said it "feels like luxury."

amazon.com

You can get the dress in 22 solid colors including several fall options like caramel, pumpkin, coffee gray, dark green, and navy blue. Seriously, it's stylish enough to shop in multiple colors, which is why several reviewers are buying it in bulk.

"This is one of the best purchases I have ever made on Amazon, and I've made a lot of purchases," wrote one shopper who also loves the high quality and good material makeup. "It's worth it for the comfort, warmth, and how professional it looks." They also said they plan to purchase more for "lazing around the house" and business meetings alike.

amazon.com

Another reviewer who likes to wear these with tall boots said, "This sweater is my new go-to." "It is super stretchy, [has] an adorable slouchy fit, and a nice room in the neck. I can't get over how soft and stretchy the material is. It isn't scratchy at all," they wrote. They are also just one of many who got it in one color and returned to buy it in another.

Get fall ready with this fashionable Anrabess turtleneck sweater dress while it has a double discount, bringing the price down to $32 at Amazon.