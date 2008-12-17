Dress to Flatter Your Figure

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Andrew Southam
REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE.fashion expert Sam Saboura taught Jennifer Fuller how to show her body off to best advantage; here’s his advice for you.
Your Type: Apple shape (you tend to carry weight around the midsection)

The Strategy: Create contrast by using angular lines to counteract the roundness and softness

Look for:

• Wrap tops, which will give the illusion of a smaller waist

• Seaming on blouses and anything with a corset-style structure

• Pleating and gathering under the bust that draws the eye vertically down the tummy

• Deep v-necks and scoop necks

• Drapey empire styles, provided they’re not too voluminous (that’ll only make the area look bigger)

• Straight-leg―rather than skinny―bottoms build a sense of proportion with your upper half

• Higher-waisted pants and pants with a bit of stretch; these have a girdle-like effect and hold your stomach in

Avoid:

• Extreme A-lines, or anything too blousy that lacks shape

• Busy details like pocketing on your top half, patterns that don’t match your overall size (larger frames can carry off bigger prints, and vice versa)

Your Secret Weapon: Wear a stretchy tank top underneath your garments to create a smooth, seamless base

Your Type: Pear shape (smaller on top, heavier on the bottom)

The Strategy: Achieve balance by adding a bit of volume to your upper body and minimizing your lower half

Look for:

• Darker colored pants that have a stiffer fabric or some stretch, which will have a slenderizing effect. (A leg that falls straight down from the widest part of you is best.)

• Seams that run down the front of the leg, which create a leaner leg by “bisecting” it

• Fluted skirts that flare out a bit at the bottom

• Lower and thicker waistbands that help minimize the bottom

• Tops that are slightly A-line with a bit of blouse to them

• Low-slung tunic tops (wear the belt below your natural waistline) and ¾-length jackets and tops that stop around the knee or mid-thigh

Avoid:

• Any fading or whiskering on your denim, which will only highlight trouble areas

• Too-tight tops, which will accentuate the difference between your upper and lower halves

• Attention-grabbing pocket details on the hips and thighs

Your Secret Weapon: Have the pocket fabric removed from the inside of your pants, which will minimize bulk.

Your Type: Hourglass shape (curvy around the bust and hips, with a smaller waistline)

The Strategy: It’s all about exaggerating your silhouette, not fighting it

Look for:

• Simple, solid shapes that will highlight your waist.

• Thick belts, pencil skirts, a little volume around the shoulder to make the waist appear even smaller

• Wrap tops, scooped and boatneck necklines. Pants should be bootcut or flares that fill well in the thigh.

Avoid: Ruffles, frills, lapels, busy patterns; any straight, boxy shapes

Your Secret Weapon: A fitted vest that flares out at the waist

Your Type: Athletic/boy shape (straight up and down)

The Strategy: Use clothing to create curves where they don’t exist naturally

Look for:

• Details at the bust such as ruffles, wraps and rouching―these add fullness up top

• Sleeveless tops and halters; they show off toned arms

• High-waisted skirts; they should begin at the smallest part of your waist, just underneath the bust

• Bootcut pants and jeans, with a lower rise for maximum curviness

Avoid: Menswear-inspired styles, straight cuts, “boyfriend” jeans

Your Secret Weapon: A ruffled blouse tucked into a high-waisted skirt

