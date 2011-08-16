7 New Denim Clothing Picks
Zara Five-Pocket Trousers
A playful way of adding this season’s moody florals into your rotation is with this subdued indigo print. For a less-casual approach, wear the pants with a crisp shirt, a black blazer, and prim flats.
To buy: $70, zara.com.
Featured October 2013
Gap 1969 Coated Biker Legging Jeans
Thanks to a matte coated finish, cool motorcycle-inspired seaming, and the hazy gray color, these stretchy jeans offer a wearable way to lighten up a fall outfit without fear of looking too summery. Also available in tall and petite sizes, as well as four additional colors.
To buy: $80, gap.com.
The Limited 678 Trouser Jeans
Want to wear jeans but still maintain a sense of formality at the office? Choose leg-lengthening tailored trousers in a dark denim and polish them off with a silky top and chunky heels. Also available in short and long lengths.
To buy: $75, thelimited.com.
AG Adriano Goldschmied The Stilt Cord
Colorful skinny corduroys offer a more sophisticated alternative to blue denim, but their innately casual fabric makes them comfortable enough for a low-key Saturday. Top them with a chambray shirt for a can’t-fail combination. Also available in navy.
To buy: $172, bloomingdales.com.
Loft Curvy Skinny Jeans in Mini Dot Coastal Grey Wash
If you love patterned denim but aren’t sure how to pull it off, try this forgiving style with tiny polka dots so subtle that the jeans can be paired with printed and solid tops alike. Also available in petite and tall sizes.
To buy: $69.50, loft.com.
Big Star Alex
Filigree-printed navy-and-black jeans retain the signature refinement of brocade when styled with heels and statement jewelry. But they can just as easily be dressed down with cozy knits.
To buy: $128, bigstar.com.
H&M Skinny Low Jeans
Transform your go-to booties and chunky sweater into a thoughtfully planned outfit by swapping out your basic blues for this rich eggplant-toned pair. Available in three inseams.
To buy: $30, hm.com.
