The New Look of Designer Denim

Your rainbow-bright jeans are fine for August, but once the leaves start to turn, switch to fall-friendly jewel shades, earth tones, and metallics. Organic-inspired jewelry and lush suedes, silks, and knits complement the rich palette.



To buy (clockwise from top right): Sold brown tribal-pattern jeans, $138, dillards.com for stores. James Jeans red coated jeans, $176, jamesjeans.us for info. Forever 21 red floral jeans, $28, forever21.com. Paige red leaf-print jeans, $189, 323-325-9824.



Wear them with (from left): Coldwater Creek necklace. Tila March flats. Banana Republic necklace.