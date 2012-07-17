The New Look of Designer Denim
Two Tones
The contrast collar and sleeves of the jean jacket have a waxy coated finish.
To buy: J Brand jean jacket with black coated denim, $260, 800-777-0000.
On the Wild Side
Toned down in color but amplified in pattern or texture, these bold styles look most sophisticated paired with neutrals and a touch of gold sparkle.
To buy (from left): Rich & Skinny black paisley jeans, $172, 866-509-1990. Hudson gray lace-print jeans, $176, 866-509-9938. NYDJ jeans charcoal snakeskin-print jeans, $130, 800-407-6001. H&M blush snakeskin-print jeans, $30, hm.com for stores.
Wear them with (from top): Banana Republic necklace. Stella & Dot bracelet. Chloe + Isabel necklace.
Moody Hues
Your rainbow-bright jeans are fine for August, but once the leaves start to turn, switch to fall-friendly jewel shades, earth tones, and metallics. Organic-inspired jewelry and lush suedes, silks, and knits complement the rich palette.
To buy (clockwise from top right): Sold brown tribal-pattern jeans, $138, dillards.com for stores. James Jeans red coated jeans, $176, jamesjeans.us for info. Forever 21 red floral jeans, $28, forever21.com. Paige red leaf-print jeans, $189, 323-325-9824.
Wear them with (from left): Coldwater Creek necklace. Tila March flats. Banana Republic necklace.
Bronzed and Beautiful
A gorgeous bronze shimmer upgrades same-old jeans, making them both office-ready (if your office is casual enough) and worthy of a night on the town.
To buy: Calvin Klein Jeans bronze coated jeans, $80, 866-513-0513.
Slick and Surprising
Even tried-and-true indigo is getting the remix treatment with eye-catching embellishments.
To buy (from top): Raven Denim stamped jeans, $219, 877-659-7793. Sanctuary lace-print jeans, $139, 800-927-7671. Rebecca Taylor floral jeans, $100, rebeccataylor.com. Theory leather-trimmed jeans, $365, By George, 512-472-5951.
Wear them with (from top): The 2 Bandits necklace. Rag & Bone booties. SW1 booties. Ben-Amun bangle.
Deep Purple
A leather–look-alike blazer (it’s really coated denim) in dark purple creates an easygoing yet cool vibe.
To buy: 7 for All Mankind coated-denim blazer, $325, 866-427-1114.