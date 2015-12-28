8 Cute Workout Outfits That Will Make You Want to Go to the Gym
For Yoga
Break up the usual solids with a playful print that's ready for the mat. An integrated bra top with a banded hem keeps everything secure so you can experiment with inversions. And these leggings will work for any after-class errands, too. Now lie back and enjoy Savasana.
To buy: H&M top, $30; hm.com. Lucy long sleeve top, $55; lucy.com. Onzie legging; $65; onzie.com. Full Circle tea water bottle, $29; urbanoutfitters.com.
For Running
Black, white, pink, gray, neon yellow—run your heart out in strong colors with cold weather functionality. This traffic-stopping black and white printed jacket has handy thumbholes and a thermal lining. Then grab a streamlined top in a quick-dry fabrication and a compression tight (with pretty pink tuxedo stripe) made for locking in warmth.
To buy: H&M jacket, $40; hm.com. H&M running tank top, $25; hm.com. C9 Champion tight, $21; target.com. Forever 21 fanny pack, $8; forever21.com.
For Dance Class
The ideal dancewear allows for easy arm swaying and booty shaking in relaxed fits and feel-good fabrics. One must-have is a medium- or high-impact sports bra; this one has stylish straps and mesh inserts for breathability. For truly dance inspired-style, cut an old sweatshirt at the neck and hems for a casual vibe.
To buy: Athleta tank top, $44; athleta.gap.com. Alternative Apparel sweatshirt, $48; alternativeapparel.com. Dancewear Solutions leggings, $17; dancewearsolutions.com. Forever 21 sports bra, $13; forever21.com.
For Night Workouts
The couch sure is cozy, but that Netflix night in will be even more rewarding with a post-workout endorphin buzz. Whether running, biking, walking, or hitting up boot camp (go you!), fresh air workouts are a healthy challenge. Reflective wear is not only smart, but it can be fun too.
To buy: Athleta tights, $79; athleta.gap.com. H&M vest, $18; hm.com. Bolt headband, $20; brooksrunning.com. Amphipod reflectors, $13; rei.com. Amphipod armband, $16; rei.com.
For Boxing
Ready to kick some butt? Boxing is an intense cardio workout with confidence boosting side effects. Get in the ring with this muscle top and a pair of moody printed leggings. A seamless sports bra and lightweight sneakers complete the look.
To buy: Alala muscle tee, $55; bloomingdales.com. RBX sports bra, $15; target.com. Express legging, $49; express.com. Puma sneakers, $65; zappos.com.
For Spinning
Four-way stretch leggings will keep your legs pumping. (Bonus: They can be refreshed by rinsing in the shower after your workout, which means you don't have to wash them in the machine after every wear.) An airy top with a pop of color lets you loose while hinting at a high-impact sports bra.
To buy: Sierra Trading Post tank, ($25); sierratradingpost.com. Forever 21 sports bra, ($15); forever21.com. Express leggings, $42; express.com. Adidas socks, from $10; amazon.com.
For Barre Class
The mesh slice on these leggings makes for eye-catching ventilation. And the reliable, non-slip grip socks carry a helpful, inspirational message on the front: “Be present.”
To buy: Old Navy tank, $17; oldnavy.com. Gaiam bra, $38; gaiam.com; ALO legging, $82; aloyoga.com. American Eagle Cardigan, $50; ae.com, StickyBeSocks grip socks, $15; stickybesocks.com.
For Circuits
You'll want breathable layers for heart pumping circuit training. A longer pair of shorts means you won't be tugging and adjusting the whole time. A body-grazing, colorful top is fun, while a high-impact bra will keep you fully supported underneath. Now drop and give me 20 burpees.
To buy: Lucy racerback tank, $35; lucy.com. Express top, $35; express.com. ALO Burn short, $52; aloyogacom. Adidas bra, $24; adidas.com.