8 Cute Workout Outfits That Will Make You Want to Go to the Gym

By Samantha Durbin
Updated January 08, 2016
If your New Year's resolution involves amping up your workout regimen or just getting yourself moving again, then these inspired activewear ensembles can help you get to where you want to go (and keep going).
For Yoga

Break up the usual solids with a playful print that's ready for the mat. An integrated bra top with a banded hem keeps everything secure so you can experiment with inversions. And these leggings will work for any after-class errands, too. Now lie back and enjoy Savasana.

To buy: H&M top, $30; hm.com. Lucy long sleeve top, $55; lucy.com. Onzie legging; $65; onzie.com. Full Circle tea water bottle, $29; urbanoutfitters.com.

For Running

Black, white, pink, gray, neon yellow—run your heart out in strong colors with cold weather functionality. This traffic-stopping black and white printed jacket has handy thumbholes and a thermal lining. Then grab a streamlined top in a quick-dry fabrication and a compression tight (with pretty pink tuxedo stripe) made for locking in warmth.

To buy: H&M jacket, $40; hm.com. H&M running tank top, $25; hm.com. C9 Champion tight, $21; target.com. Forever 21 fanny pack, $8; forever21.com.

For Dance Class

The ideal dancewear allows for easy arm swaying and booty shaking in relaxed fits and feel-good fabrics. One must-have is a medium- or high-impact sports bra; this one has stylish straps and mesh inserts for breathability. For truly dance inspired-style, cut an old sweatshirt at the neck and hems for a casual vibe.

To buy: Athleta tank top, $44; athleta.gap.com. Alternative Apparel sweatshirt, $48; alternativeapparel.com. Dancewear Solutions leggings, $17; dancewearsolutions.com. Forever 21 sports bra, $13; forever21.com.

For Night Workouts

The couch sure is cozy, but that Netflix night in will be even more rewarding with a post-workout endorphin buzz. Whether running, biking, walking, or hitting up boot camp (go you!), fresh air workouts are a healthy challenge. Reflective wear is not only smart, but it can be fun too.

To buy: Athleta tights, $79; athleta.gap.com. H&M vest, $18; hm.com. Bolt headband, $20; brooksrunning.com. Amphipod reflectors, $13; rei.com. Amphipod armband, $16; rei.com.

For Boxing

Ready to kick some butt? Boxing is an intense cardio workout with confidence boosting side effects. Get in the ring with this muscle top and a pair of moody printed leggings. A seamless sports bra and lightweight sneakers complete the look.

To buy: Alala muscle tee, $55; bloomingdales.com. RBX sports bra, $15; target.com. Express legging, $49; express.com. Puma sneakers, $65; zappos.com.

For Spinning

Four-way stretch leggings will keep your legs pumping. (Bonus: They can be refreshed by rinsing in the shower after your workout, which means you don't have to wash them in the machine after every wear.) An airy top with a pop of color lets you loose while hinting at a high-impact sports bra.

To buy: Sierra Trading Post tank, ($25); sierratradingpost.com. Forever 21 sports bra, ($15); forever21.com. Express leggings, $42; express.com. Adidas socks, from $10; amazon.com.

For Barre Class

The mesh slice on these leggings makes for eye-catching ventilation. And the reliable, non-slip grip socks carry a helpful, inspirational message on the front: “Be present.”

To buy: Old Navy tank, $17; oldnavy.com. Gaiam bra, $38; gaiam.com; ALO legging, $82; aloyoga.com. American Eagle Cardigan, $50; ae.com, StickyBeSocks grip socks, $15; stickybesocks.com.

For Circuits

You'll want breathable layers for heart pumping circuit training. A longer pair of shorts means you won't be tugging and adjusting the whole time. A body-grazing, colorful top is fun, while a high-impact bra will keep you fully supported underneath. Now drop and give me 20 burpees.

To buy: Lucy racerback tank, $35; lucy.com. Express top, $35; express.com. ALO Burn short, $52; aloyogacom. Adidas bra, $24; adidas.com.

By Samantha Durbin