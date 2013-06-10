5 Cute Summer Outfits
The Maxi Dress
Loft Necklace
Cascades of red beads can bring exotic island flavor to a printed sundress or a linen shirt.
To buy: $39.50, loft.com.
Mango Dress
The print of this polyester maxi is part tribal, part French damask—a surprising hybrid that looks just right wherever your travels may take you.
To buy: $60, mango.com.
Vince Camuto Sandals
Get casual comfort without losing your edge, thanks to these strappy tan leather flats accented with gold hardware.
To buy: $98, 866-239-0643.
The Cropped Pants
Lydell NYC Necklace
Turn up the wattage on summer whites with a neon necklace made of glass, plastic, and thread.
To buy: $78, bloomingdales.com.
French Connection Top
A boxy fit gives this cotton crochet shell a modern vibe that’s not at all fussy.
To buy: $138, Hemline, 504-309-8778.
Ann Taylor Pants
Lemon yellow crops in stretchy cotton are a peppy warm-weather sub for jeans.
To buy: $68, anntaylor.com.
LuLu’s Ring
Futuristic and swirly, this plastic ring packs a lot of drama in a tiny punch.
To buy: $17, lulus.com for info.
Danielle Nicole Clutch
The classic summer straw bag has been reinvented as a fluorescent piped clutch. (Orchid not included.)
To buy: $48, danielle-nicole.com.
Zara Sandals
Sturdy block heels and supportive ankle straps make these extra walkable. The graphic weave makes them extra stylish.
To buy: $80, zara.com.
The White Jeans
American Eagle Outfitters Scarf
Here’s a wake-up call for all your neutral outfits: an energized cotton scarf.
To buy: $25, ae.com.
BCBG Max Azaria Top
The blue-collar basic becomes special with tab sleeves and pearlized buttons.
To buy: $138, bcbg.com.
Gap Jeans
Cuff the hems of this stretchy pair for an offhand, cool effect.
To buy: $70, gap.com.
Rachel Rachel Roy Necklace (worn as a bracelet)
Take a tip from the styling pros and wrap a necklace of colorful semiprecious stones around your wrist.
To buy: $42, rachelroy.com.
Jewels by Dunn Bracelets
Add wristlets of white stones, raffia, and glass for even more of an eclectic feel.
To buy: $44 to $48, dunnwithlove.com.
DV by Dolce Vita Sandals
Pass on the flip-flops and go for polished faux-leather thongs.
To buy: $69, zappos.com.
The Patterned Shorts
Emitations Earrings
Balance a print-crazy ensemble with simple gold-tone hoops.
To buy: $56, emitations.com.
Greylin Top
Peasant blouses are a perennial favorite, and for good reason: In gauzy rayon with a loose fit, even long sleeves feel breezy.
To buy: $99, 213-747-2698.
Old Navy Shorts
Wear these ikat cotton shorts with an embroidered top to go full boho. Or pair them with a crisp white shirt for a more sophisticated take.
To buy: $23, oldnavy.com (available late June).
The Go-With-Anything Top
Eva Hanusova Necklace
Made of opal and pyrite beads, this is a summer keepsake that you can wear year-round.
To buy: $75, evahanusova.com.
Willow & Clay Top
Like the vintage find that you’re always searching for, this eyelet cotton-and-silk top is full of retro charm.
To buy: $88, 323-277-1470.
Paperwhite Skirt
This watercolor cotton-and-silk style has an amazingly forgiving silhouette.
To buy: $178, Better Boutique, 718-851-7704.
R.J. Graziano Bracelets
Raffia bangles in different textures and sizes match but keep things interesting.
To buy: $35 each, rjgraziano.com for info.
Kris Nations Ring
Geometric cutouts make a chunky gold-plated ring feel delicate and airy.
To buy: $55, krisnations.com.