5 Cute Summer Outfits

Lydell NYC Necklace

Turn up the wattage on summer whites with a neon necklace made of glass, plastic, and thread.



To buy: $78, bloomingdales.com.

French Connection Top

A boxy fit gives this cotton crochet shell a modern vibe that’s not at all fussy.



To buy: $138, Hemline, 504-309-8778.

Ann Taylor Pants

Lemon yellow crops in stretchy cotton are a peppy warm-weather sub for jeans.



To buy: $68, anntaylor.com.

LuLu’s Ring

Futuristic and swirly, this plastic ring packs a lot of drama in a tiny punch.



To buy: $17, lulus.com for info.

Danielle Nicole Clutch

The classic summer straw bag has been reinvented as a fluorescent piped clutch. (Orchid not included.)



To buy: $48, danielle-nicole.com.

Zara Sandals

Sturdy block heels and supportive ankle straps make these extra walkable. The graphic weave makes them extra stylish.



To buy: $80, zara.com.