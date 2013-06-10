5 Cute Summer Outfits

By Rebecca Daly
Updated June 18, 2013
Jody Rogac
The temperatures may be spiking, but these sultry summer looks will help you play it cool—and for a song.
The Maxi Dress

Loft Necklace

Cascades of red beads can bring exotic island flavor to a printed sundress or a linen shirt.

To buy: $39.50, loft.com.

Mango Dress

The print of this polyester maxi is part tribal, part French damask—a surprising hybrid that looks just right wherever your travels may take you.

To buy: $60, mango.com.

Vince Camuto Sandals

Get casual comfort without losing your edge, thanks to these strappy tan leather flats accented with gold hardware.

To buy: $98, 866-239-0643.

The Cropped Pants

Lydell NYC Necklace

Turn up the wattage on summer whites with a neon necklace made of glass, plastic, and thread.

To buy: $78, bloomingdales.com.

French Connection Top

A boxy fit gives this cotton crochet shell a modern vibe that’s not at all fussy.

To buy: $138, Hemline, 504-309-8778.

Ann Taylor Pants

Lemon yellow crops in stretchy cotton are a peppy warm-weather sub for jeans.

To buy: $68, anntaylor.com.

LuLu’s Ring

Futuristic and swirly, this plastic ring packs a lot of drama in a tiny punch.

To buy: $17, lulus.com for info.

Danielle Nicole Clutch

The classic summer straw bag has been reinvented as a fluorescent piped clutch. (Orchid not included.)

To buy: $48, danielle-nicole.com.

Zara Sandals

Sturdy block heels and supportive ankle straps make these extra walkable. The graphic weave makes them extra stylish.

To buy: $80, zara.com.

The White Jeans

American Eagle Outfitters Scarf

Here’s a wake-up call for all your neutral outfits: an energized cotton scarf.

To buy: $25, ae.com.

BCBG Max Azaria Top

The blue-collar basic becomes special with tab sleeves and pearlized buttons.

To buy: $138, bcbg.com.

Gap Jeans

Cuff the hems of this stretchy pair for an offhand, cool effect.

To buy: $70, gap.com.

Rachel Rachel Roy Necklace (worn as a bracelet)

Take a tip from the styling pros and wrap a necklace of colorful semiprecious stones around your wrist.

To buy: $42, rachelroy.com.

Jewels by Dunn Bracelets

Add wristlets of white stones, raffia, and glass for even more of an eclectic feel.

To buy: $44 to $48, dunnwithlove.com.

DV by Dolce Vita Sandals

Pass on the flip-flops and go for polished faux-leather thongs.

To buy: $69, zappos.com.

The Patterned Shorts

Emitations Earrings

Balance a print-crazy ensemble with simple gold-tone hoops.

To buy: $56, emitations.com.

Greylin Top

Peasant blouses are a perennial favorite, and for good reason: In gauzy rayon with a loose fit, even long sleeves feel breezy.

To buy: $99, 213-747-2698.

Old Navy Shorts

Wear these ikat cotton shorts with an embroidered top to go full boho. Or pair them with a crisp white shirt for a more sophisticated take.

To buy: $23, oldnavy.com (available late June).

The Go-With-Anything Top

Eva Hanusova Necklace

Made of opal and pyrite beads, this is a summer keepsake that you can wear year-round.

To buy: $75, evahanusova.com.

Willow & Clay Top

Like the vintage find that you’re always searching for, this eyelet cotton-and-silk top is full of retro charm.

To buy: $88, 323-277-1470.

Paperwhite Skirt

This watercolor cotton-and-silk style has an amazingly forgiving silhouette.

To buy: $178, Better Boutique, 718-851-7704.

R.J. Graziano Bracelets

Raffia bangles in different textures and sizes match but keep things interesting.

To buy: $35 each, rjgraziano.com for info.

Kris Nations Ring

Geometric cutouts make a chunky gold-plated ring feel delicate and airy.

To buy: $55, krisnations.com.

