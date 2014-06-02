7 Summer Dresses You’ll Want to Wear Every Day
Gap Midi Eyelet Dress
It's all about a midi hemline this season. Add a white embroidered eyelet fabric, and you've got your go-to summer staple.
To buy: $69.95. gap.com.
Ann Taylor Vintage Floral Sheath Dress
Could anything be more garden party-ready than this sweet, sleeveless floral number? Delicate detail at the waist and hem and a hidden zipper make this one pure class.
To buy: $139, anntaylor.com.
Loft Beach Floral Lace-Up Tiered Maxi Dress
This vibrant beach-floral maxi is a pop of sunshine in your summer wardrobe. The lace-up neckline, elastic waist, and tiered construction of this flowing Loft dress flatter almost any figure.
To buy: $89.50, loft.com.
J. Crew Sleeveless Shirtdress In Striped Cotton Poplin
Lightweight, breathable, and machine-washable poplin is the perfect summer fabric. This button-down shirt dress will take you from the office to happy hour, and is a great weekend warrior.
To buy: $79.50, jcrew.com.
Anthropologie Gold-Dotted Chambray Dress
Subtle gold polka dots add a playful twist to this bestselling denim dress. Side pockets make it convenient for a walk in the park, a weekend by the shore, or a Sunday brunch.
To buy: $138, anthropolgie.com.
Express Smocked Off the Shoulder Dress
This fuchsia off-the-shoulder mini is fun in fabric form! The playful mini is balanced out by long, flowing sleeves, and can be worn casually with a denim jacket and flats or dressed up with heels and baubles. Also in black.
To buy: $59.99, express.com.
Lucky Brand Cold Shoulder Knit Dress
What do you get when you combine trends with comfort? This exposed-shoulder t-shirt dress, for starters. Accessorize this go-anywhere dress to transition from a lazy day to a spontaneous al fresco dinner date. Also available in black.
To buy: $79.50, luckybrand.com.