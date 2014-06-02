7 Summer Dresses You’ll Want to Wear Every Day

By Kristine Solomon
Updated May 11, 2018
Summer’s dress code? Flared silhouettes, exposed shoulders, and beautiful, breathable fabrics. 
Gap Midi Eyelet Dress

It's all about a midi hemline this season. Add a white embroidered eyelet fabric, and you've got your go-to summer staple.

To buy: $69.95. gap.com.

Ann Taylor Vintage Floral Sheath Dress

Could anything be more garden party-ready than this sweet, sleeveless floral number? Delicate detail at the waist and hem and a hidden zipper make this one pure class.

To buy: $139, anntaylor.com.

Loft Beach Floral Lace-Up Tiered Maxi Dress

This vibrant beach-floral maxi is a pop of sunshine in your summer wardrobe. The lace-up neckline, elastic waist, and tiered construction of this flowing Loft dress flatter almost any figure.

To buy: $89.50, loft.com.

J. Crew Sleeveless Shirtdress In Striped Cotton Poplin

Lightweight, breathable, and machine-washable poplin is the perfect summer fabric. This button-down shirt dress will take you from the office to happy hour, and is a great weekend warrior.

To buy: $79.50, jcrew.com.

Anthropologie Gold-Dotted Chambray Dress

Subtle gold polka dots add a playful twist to this bestselling denim dress. Side pockets make it convenient for a walk in the park, a weekend by the shore, or a Sunday brunch.

To buy: $138, anthropolgie.com.

Express Smocked Off the Shoulder Dress

This fuchsia off-the-shoulder mini is fun in fabric form! The playful mini is balanced out by long, flowing sleeves, and can be worn casually with a denim jacket and flats or dressed up with heels and baubles. Also in black.

To buy: $59.99, express.com.

Lucky Brand Cold Shoulder Knit Dress

What do you get when you combine trends with comfort? This exposed-shoulder t-shirt dress, for starters. Accessorize this go-anywhere dress to transition from a lazy day to a spontaneous al fresco dinner date. Also available in black.

To buy: $79.50, luckybrand.com.

By Kristine Solomon