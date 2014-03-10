11 Sizzling-Hot Spring Pieces
Choose Amped-Up Basics
If it weren’t for the extra-peppy pom-poms, this combo of a striped shirt and bright Capris would skew typical preppy. Too much color for you? Swap in black skinnies.
To buy: Cynthia Rowley jersey top, $250, cynthiarowley.com for stores. Boden stretch-cotton pants, $88, bodenusa.com. Rosena Sammi bangles. Via Spiga sandals.
Hide Flaws Effortlessly
Here’s the sexy way to camouflage a tummy or wide hips: a luxuriously loose, vibrant dress that has an alluring peekaboo hemline and spaghetti straps. Wearing heels keeps it from looking tentlike.
To buy: Sachin + Babi silk dress, $595, Ankasa, 212-996-5200. Aerin leather heels, $298, zappos.com. Karen London necklace. Roberta Freymann clutch.
Freshen Up the White Dress
Eyelet is timelessly sweet. But in a body-skimming slip-dress silhouette, it takes on a sultry edge, even with a modest hemline.
To buy: Tory Burch cotton dress, $375, 866-480-8679. L.K. Bennett sandals.
Modernize a Folk-Art Pattern
A fiery sun motif shines even brighter when paired with a hot pink skirt and a chunky bronze necklace. (Coqui the puppy agrees, paws down!)
To buy: Antik Batik embroidered cotton top, $285, 877-746-7267. 424 Fifth by Lord & Taylor polyester skirt, $164, lordandtaylor.com. Erin McDermott Jewelry crystal necklace, $198, erinmcdermott.com.
Create Major Curves
Crushing on Sofia Vergara’s hourglass figure? Slip on a flowy, forgiving dress, like this elegant maxi, then cinch it with a notice-me beaded belt. Instant bombshell.
To buy: L.K. Bennett silk dress, $495, 866-480-9600. Mara Hoffman beaded belt, $166, mara hoffman.com for stores. Margaret Elizabeth earrings.
Rely on a Strong Accent
Old-world embroidery takes this twirly skirt back in time. Pairing it with a simple white top makes it look graphic and bold.
To buy: Plenty by Tracy Reese linen-and-cotton skirt, $188, Twigs, 608-255-4363. Forever 21 polyester top, $19, forever21.com for info. R.J. Graziano bangles. Kara by Kara Ross ring. Dolce Vita sandals. Clare V. bag.
Dash From Dawn to Dark
A splashy jumpsuit is more wearable than you might think, especially with a drapey cut and an elastic waist. Consider it a saucy alternative to the sundress. Wear it solo on warm days; toss a cropped boxy jacket over it on chilly nights.
To buy: Raoul silk jumpsuit, $640, Lord & Taylor, 800-223-7440. Karen London earrings. Gorjana cuff. Mar y Sol clutch.
Try a Little Romance
Delicate chiffon with festive teal accents hits the right note for myriad events, from an intimate dinner to a blowout wedding.
To buy: Nicole Miller Artelier silk dress, $375, 212-288-9779. Tory Burch earrings. A.V. Max bracelet.