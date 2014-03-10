If it weren’t for the extra-peppy pom-poms, this combo of a striped shirt and bright Capris would skew typical preppy. Too much color for you? Swap in black skinnies.



To buy: Cynthia Rowley jersey top, $250, cynthiarowley.com for stores. Boden stretch-cotton pants, $88, bodenusa.com. Rosena Sammi bangles. Via Spiga sandals.