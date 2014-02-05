5 Cute Outfit Ideas

By Rebecca Daly
Updated February 06, 2014
Sacha Pflaeging
Fashion in a flash: five wallet-friendly ideas that will have you (gorgeously) put together and out the door in no time.
Monochromatic Doesn’t Have to Be Matchy-Matchy

Princess Vera Wang Top

The pretty neckline on this navy polyester top adds dimension to a limited palette.

To buy: $38, kohls.com for info (available late February).

Boden Skirt

A sleek acrylic-blend skirt is particularly flattering when it matches the top.

To buy: $118, 866-206-9508.

Lulu’s Earrings

Put on shimmery crystal drops (even faux are OK) to keep the outfit from skewing too uniform.

To buy: $11, lulus.com for info.

Victoria’s Secret Pumps

No blue shoes? No problem. Slip-ons of black suede and clear vinyl work just as harmoniously with other darks.

To buy: $98, victoriassecret.com.

H & M Bag

A faux-leather bag for all seasons and reasons.

To buy: $35, hm.com.

Make a Flared Dress Your Closet MVP

Eva Mendes Collection for New York & Company Dress

Need to get outfitted on autopilot? This forgiving acrylic-blend silhouette balances a seasonless shade with desk-to-dinner style.

To buy: $80, nyandcompany.com for info.

Stella & Dot Earrings

Slightly bigger than standard studs, this glass pair still feels everyday but with a little extra oomph.

To buy: $24, stelladot.com.

A-List by Alexandra Beth Bracelet

Another no-brainer tip for accessorizing? Opt for go-with-anything sparkle, like these glass stones.

To buy: $35, alexandrabeth.com.

Ivanka Trump Heels

Metallic leather is a neutral that dazzles.

To buy: $135, nordstrom.com.

Decked-Out Denim Can Save the Day

Big Star Jeans

Nothing is easier than pulling on jeans. But when you need instant polish, choose a pair that pops, whether they’re colored or printed.

To buy: $118, bigstarusa.com for stores.

L. L. Bean Signature Sweater

A bateau neckline brings Parisian flair to a linen-blend staple.

To buy: $59, llbeansignature.com.

Margaret Elizabeth Earrings

Glitzy moonstone posts help you kick it up.

To buy: $128, margaretelizabeth.com.

Simply Vera Vera Wang Scarf

The 10 extra seconds that it takes to toss on this rayon-blend scarf will net you 10 times the style points.

To buy: $32, kohls.com.

Justfab Flats

Great for making a mad dash: cute, strappy faux-leather flats.

To buy: $40, justfab.com.

Borrow Baubles From Your Black-Tie Supply

Capwell & Co. Necklace

When you go all out with one seriously stunning piece, everything else you wear can be basic.

To buy: $78, capwell.co.

Massimo Dutti Top

A silk tee is both effortless and elegant—and the ideal backdrop for statement jewelry.

To buy: $46, massimodutti.com for info.

Spice It Up With Graphic Content

Donna Morgan Dress

No need to pile on the accessories when you can let an eye-catching pattern do all the work.

To buy: $178, donna-morgan.com.

Lulu’s Sandals

Two-tone microsuede heels play well with black-and-white and everything in between.

To buy: $24, lulus.com for info.

