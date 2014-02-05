5 Cute Outfit Ideas
Monochromatic Doesn’t Have to Be Matchy-Matchy
Princess Vera Wang Top
The pretty neckline on this navy polyester top adds dimension to a limited palette.
To buy: $38, kohls.com for info (available late February).
Boden Skirt
A sleek acrylic-blend skirt is particularly flattering when it matches the top.
To buy: $118, 866-206-9508.
Lulu’s Earrings
Put on shimmery crystal drops (even faux are OK) to keep the outfit from skewing too uniform.
To buy: $11, lulus.com for info.
Victoria’s Secret Pumps
No blue shoes? No problem. Slip-ons of black suede and clear vinyl work just as harmoniously with other darks.
To buy: $98, victoriassecret.com.
H & M Bag
A faux-leather bag for all seasons and reasons.
To buy: $35, hm.com.
Make a Flared Dress Your Closet MVP
Eva Mendes Collection for New York & Company Dress
Need to get outfitted on autopilot? This forgiving acrylic-blend silhouette balances a seasonless shade with desk-to-dinner style.
To buy: $80, nyandcompany.com for info.
Stella & Dot Earrings
Slightly bigger than standard studs, this glass pair still feels everyday but with a little extra oomph.
To buy: $24, stelladot.com.
A-List by Alexandra Beth Bracelet
Another no-brainer tip for accessorizing? Opt for go-with-anything sparkle, like these glass stones.
To buy: $35, alexandrabeth.com.
Ivanka Trump Heels
Metallic leather is a neutral that dazzles.
To buy: $135, nordstrom.com.
Decked-Out Denim Can Save the Day
Big Star Jeans
Nothing is easier than pulling on jeans. But when you need instant polish, choose a pair that pops, whether they’re colored or printed.
To buy: $118, bigstarusa.com for stores.
L. L. Bean Signature Sweater
A bateau neckline brings Parisian flair to a linen-blend staple.
To buy: $59, llbeansignature.com.
Margaret Elizabeth Earrings
Glitzy moonstone posts help you kick it up.
To buy: $128, margaretelizabeth.com.
Simply Vera Vera Wang Scarf
The 10 extra seconds that it takes to toss on this rayon-blend scarf will net you 10 times the style points.
To buy: $32, kohls.com.
Justfab Flats
Great for making a mad dash: cute, strappy faux-leather flats.
To buy: $40, justfab.com.
Borrow Baubles From Your Black-Tie Supply
Capwell & Co. Necklace
When you go all out with one seriously stunning piece, everything else you wear can be basic.
To buy: $78, capwell.co.
Massimo Dutti Top
A silk tee is both effortless and elegant—and the ideal backdrop for statement jewelry.
To buy: $46, massimodutti.com for info.
Spice It Up With Graphic Content
Donna Morgan Dress
No need to pile on the accessories when you can let an eye-catching pattern do all the work.
To buy: $178, donna-morgan.com.
Lulu’s Sandals
Two-tone microsuede heels play well with black-and-white and everything in between.
To buy: $24, lulus.com for info.