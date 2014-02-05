5 Cute Outfit Ideas

Princess Vera Wang Top

The pretty neckline on this navy polyester top adds dimension to a limited palette.



To buy: $38, kohls.com for info (available late February).



Boden Skirt

A sleek acrylic-blend skirt is particularly flattering when it matches the top.



To buy: $118, 866-206-9508.



Lulu’s Earrings

Put on shimmery crystal drops (even faux are OK) to keep the outfit from skewing too uniform.



To buy: $11, lulus.com for info.



Victoria’s Secret Pumps

No blue shoes? No problem. Slip-ons of black suede and clear vinyl work just as harmoniously with other darks.



To buy: $98, victoriassecret.com.



H & M Bag

A faux-leather bag for all seasons and reasons.



To buy: $35, hm.com.