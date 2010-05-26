6 Cute New Swimsuits
Tummy Control Solid One Shoulder Tank Swimsuit by Lands’ End
What’s the secret weapon behind this sophisticated suit? It has a smoothing panel that slims the waist and ruching on the side to hide love handles. Available in four colors and short torso sizes.
To buy: $62.50, landsend.com.
Palermo Paisley Dart Banded Halter Top and Side Tie Hipster by J. Crew
Fade-resistant, shape-retaining nylon will keep this preppy two-piece suit looking new from one summer to the next. The halter top and tie-side bottom work well on hourglass and straight figures.
To buy: top, $46 and bottom, $44, jcrew.com.
Ruffled Tankini Top and Mix & Match Ruffled Bikini Bottoms by Old Navy
Bungalow View Maillot
The high-cut leg flatters the hips and thighs, while the sweetheart neckline of this watercolored suit brings the focus up top. Plus, that strap is removable, so you can switch it up (and not worry about tan lines).
To buy: $198, anthropologie.com.
Knot Front Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom by Boden
A fun geometric print keeps the eye from focusing on any one part of the body, while ties on the bottom nicely set off the hips. A coordinating drawstring sack keeps the two pieces together when you’re traveling. Available in four patterns.
To buy: top, $44, and bottom: $34, bodenusa.com.
One Piece Halter by Athleta
The built-in bra and adjustable straps of this halter will keep everything in place whether you’re swimming laps or running after the kids. Available in eight colors and tall sizes.
To buy: $69, athleta.com.
