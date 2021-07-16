I Shop Amazon for a Living—and I Can't Stop Wearing These $28 Leggings With 9,000 Five-Star Ratings
There's no shortage of activewear on the market these days, so while getting your hands on basic black leggings isn't difficult, finding a pair that are flattering, durable, versatile, and affordable can be a challenge.
During an especially inconvenient time—the height of the pandemic—my former go-to style was discontinued, so this summer, I've put my skills as a shopping editor and my Prime wardrobe account to use in order to find a pair that has it all: a high-waisted, flattering fit, a strong, moisture-wicking material that could withstand long runs and high kicks at Zumba, and a stylish look that made them suitable beyond the gym. And on top of all of that, they had to be reasonably priced, too. After testing dozens of styles from high-end and inexpensive brands, this under-$30 Amazon find from CRZ Yoga came out on top.
Despite the mention of "yoga" in the brand's name, these athletic leggings function for all kinds of workouts thanks to their four-way stretch, stay-put waistband, and squat-proof material. They're also a bit thicker than other options and they come with some supportive compression, ensuring I feel comfortable while squatting, running, dancing, lifting, and hiking.
And I'm not the only one who loves them. Reviewers have crowned them the "absolute best leggings on Amazon," and even said, "These rival one of the most popular workout brands out there, and these pants are a fourth of the price." Over 9,600 Amazon shoppers (including fitness pros) gave them a five-star review, raving about their high quality material, simple look, and overall value.
"These are the closest fit, comfort, quality to Lulu[lemon] than I have ever found," one reviewer wrote. "I've been a fitness instructor for 18 years, I've gone through a lot of gear, and these are by far remarkable for the price. I'll be ordering more colors!"
"I wish I discovered these sooner," another reviewer wrote. "They are hands down some of the best quality workout pants I've ever found. [They are] super flattering and fit well in all the right places. I did a super sweaty workout and they felt cool and breathable. I definitely plan to buy many more colors."
The versatile tights are offered in 41 colors and prints, including classic black and navy. And if you're looking to add a few more styles to your wardrobe, the brand also makes a version without pockets and a capri-length edition among dozens of other affordable designs that are all featured in the CRZ Yoga Amazon store.
While you could follow my method and order a few dozen to try at home (you can get eight styles to try before you buy through the retailer's free Prime Wardrobe program), you can also save yourself some time and go with this editor-loved pair. Just be prepared to abandon your other go-to workout pants (even the pricer options) because these are about to be your new favorite.