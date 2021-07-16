I Shop Amazon for a Living—and I Can't Stop Wearing These $28 Leggings With 9,000 Five-Star Ratings

During an especially inconvenient time—the height of the pandemic—my former go-to style was discontinued, so this summer, I've put my skills as a shopping editor and my Prime wardrobe account to use in order to find a pair that has it all: a high-waisted, flattering fit, a strong, moisture-wicking material that could withstand long runs and high kicks at Zumba, and a stylish look that made them suitable beyond the gym. And on top of all of that, they had to be reasonably priced, too. After testing dozens of styles from high-end and inexpensive brands, this under-$30 Amazon find from CRZ Yoga came out on top.