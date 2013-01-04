Cool New Workout Clothes
Fabletics Alora Snake Print Top
For those days that require something heavier than a tank but not as cumbersome as a sweatshirt, this polyester-blend henley will be your go-to. The snakeskin print and half-zip keep it chic.
To buy: $40, fabletics.com.
Featured December 2013
Active by Old Navy Compression Zip Leggings
Consider these your basic black leggings kicked up a notch—thanks to the addition of colorful zippers, mesh panels for ventilation, and quick-dry compression fabric. Also available in all black and in tall sizes.
To buy: $27, oldnavy.com.
New Balance Windblocker Jacket
A good investment for evening walks or runs, this smart-looking polyester jacket features heat-retaining technology, glow-in-the-dark accents, and fabric that’s water- and wind-resistant.
To buy: $130, newbalance.com.
C9 by Champion Women’s Seamless Cami Bra
This modern color-blocked seamless bra is the ultimate in comfort for anything from low-impact yoga to an energetic Zumba class. Layer it under a complementary tank for a playful combination. Available in seven colors.
To buy: $14.50, target.com.
AEO Performance Fashion Peplum Tank
Who says florals and peplums are relegated to dressy attire? This polyester blend boasts innovative qualities, such as mesh insets and moisture-wicking, but it’ll also camouflage that (diminishing) muffin top. Available in three colors.
To buy: $17.50, aeo.com.
Lululemon Ta Ta Tamer II
Can’t find a high-impact sports bra for your large bust? This super-sturdy pick maintains a fashion-forward design while supporting up to a DD-cup. It also has chafe-resistant seams and adjustable straps to create the ideal fit.
To buy: $58, lululemon.com.
Zella Z Stretch Moto Jacket
This ultra-cool jacket incorporates the practicality of activewear—four-way stretch, thumbhole sleeves, handy zipper pockets—with the fashionable appeal of a motorcycle jacket. Translation: You’ll want to wear it even on days when you skip the gym.
To buy: $178, nordstrom.com.
Athleta Spacedye Polartec Power Stretch 2 Tight
Plush Polartec fleece–lined leggings provide much-needed insulation for outdoor enthusiasts. The wide waistband and medium rise offer optimal figure flattery, while the zip pocket is perfect for stashing keys. Also available in gray, as well as petite, plus, and tall sizes.
To buy: $84, athleta.com.
