Cool Play Clothes for Boys and Girls
For the Boys...
77 Multi-Plaid Button Down Shirt by 77 Kids by American Eagle
You may not be able to get him to give up his collection of “funny” T-shirts, but convincing him to wear this styling plaid shirt over them will be a lot easier.
To buy: $24.50, ae.com.
Flight Pants by Gap
These rugged cotton pants can stand up to the rigorous boys-will-be-boys grind and even a sudden growth spurt (thanks to a hidden adjustable waist).
To buy: $24, gap.com.
College Polo by Boden
Soft and sturdy cotton in a striped style that’s cool enough for the playground yet polished enough for Grandma’s house. Available in six colors.
To buy: $24, bodenusa.com.
Regular 514 Slim Straight Jean by Levi’s
Invest in a good, old-fashioned pair of Levi’s—because generations of rough-and-tumble troublemakers can’t be wrong.
To buy: $38, macys.com.
DIY Skate Hoodie by Shaun White for Target
A graphic hooded sweatshirt is a chilling-out must-have. This one is from professional skateboarder and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White’s new line for Target.
To buy: $17, 800-591-3869.
For the Girls...
Sequin Heart Tee by J.Crew
Sparkly heart + practical cotton = true love forever. A perfect compromise for the girl who loves to dress up everywhere—yes, everywhere—she goes.
To buy: $36, jcrew.com.
Stripe Legging by Crazy 8
A pair of move-with-you cotton leggings will make her closet of dresses and skirts jungle-gym ready.
To buy: $6, crazy8.com.
Plaid Woven Tunic by The Children’s Place
No matter what her style, this versatile shirt is guaranteed to be a fit. With button tabs to secure rolled-up sleeves and an optional belt, there’s endless ways to style this plaid top.
To buy: $14, childrensplace.com.
Cargo Skinny Pant by Uproar
Fashionable cargos are ideal for any type of adventure, be it the urban or backyard variety. Zippered ankles make them easy to get on and off.
To buy: $13, jcpenney.com.
Lucky Star Hoodie by Roxy
The boring old sweatshirt finally gets a much-needed makeover with the help of ruffles and studs. Also available in smoked pearl and vanilla.
To buy: $27, roxy.com.
