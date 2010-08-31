7 Multiuse Clothing Items
All-Season Coat
With a few zips and snaps this heavy-duty winter layer transforms into a lightweight spring jacket. It comes with a detachable hood (the fur trim is removable too), optional long or short sleeves, and a lining that zips in and out and can even be worn alone as a sweater vest.
To buy: Cynthia Steffe fur-trimmed moleskin coat, $595, saks.com.
Multi-Length Jacket
Who has the closet space (or budget) for multiple black coats? Fortunately, with this nifty pick, all you have to do is unzip—and presto chango!—that formal knee-length style now hits at the waist for a more casual, everyday look. Or take it up another notch, and it’s a cool cropped bolero.
To buy: Geren Ford acrylic-blend jacket, $520, 877-746-7267.
Four-Way Sweater
This lightweight nautical knit has buttons disguised as fun metal studs that allow you to remove the long sleeves and about seven inches from the hem. Go from cool-weather coverage to warm-weather vacation in no time.
To buy: Gryphon New York cotton sweater, $345, Neiman Marcus, 888-888-4757 for stores.
Reversible Vest
Wear the edgy faux fur on the outside with a silky black top, skinny jeans, and heels on Saturday night. Then flip it inside out and pair the cozy cable knit with corduroys and boots on Sunday.
To buy: A.B.S. Allen Schwartz faux-fur-and-acrylic vest, $289, Bloomingdale’s, 866-593-2540 for stores.
Cape-and-Vest Combo
Fluctuating temperatures are no match for this superhero. Tie on the chic cape solo when it’s chilly. Wear the fashionable, flattering vest (check out the ruffled neckline and the drawstring waist) underneath—or by itself once the weather gets milder again.
To buy: Elie Tahari polyester-blend cape and nylon vest, $598, elietahari.com for stores.
Clutch, Bag, and Necklace in One
It's pricy, for sure, but with this single savvy buy, you’ll get a trio of dressy styles. One night it’s a clutch. Later, attach the strap and sling it over your shoulder. Then wear the chain handle as a stand-out necklace.
To buy: Sang A convertible bag, shown here in gold lizard, $895, and white crocodile, $1,395: 212-564-4433.
High-and-Low Boots
Unclip the stirrups and you have two classic styles, both of which you can wear for life.
To buy: Fratelli Rossetti leather boots, $1,000, 212-888-5107.