7 Multiuse Clothing Items

Who has the closet space (or budget) for multiple black coats? Fortunately, with this nifty pick, all you have to do is unzip—and presto chango!—that formal knee-length style now hits at the waist for a more casual, everyday look. Or take it up another notch, and it’s a cool cropped bolero.



To buy: Geren Ford acrylic-blend jacket, $520, 877-746-7267.