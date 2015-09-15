The 8 Commandments of Foolproof Style

The most strategic way to create an outfit? Start from the bottom and work up. If you're going to be doing lots of running around, by all means wear flats. (The strappy style here is as chic as a pair of heels.) Then pick pieces that work with them (like a dress that hits just right, at your knee). Letting great footwear shape the colors, the prints, and the silhouettes of your ensemble, instead of adding them as an after-thought, ensures that you'll be put together top to, well, toes.