6 Comfortably Casual Pieces
Sunday Slouch Chinos by Land’s End
Tailored khakis are a timeless staple. This cotton pair looks very summer 2010 with rolled-up cuffs and a low rise. Also available in stone and green.
To buy: $49.50, canvas.landsend.com.
Funnel-Neck Button-Up Cardigan by Express
You’ll look fresh off the Cape in an updated chunky cable-knit sweater with cropped sleeves and a button-up funnel neck. Also available in ivory and black.
To buy: $40, express.com.
Whale Tail Skirt by Vineyard Vines
The cool graphic print of this polyester-blend skirt is actually a stylized rendering of a whale tail, which gives it subtle nautical flavor. Let the pattern speak for itself by pairing the skirt with a plain tee. Also available in daffodil.
To buy: $83, vineyardvines.com.
Poplin Dress by L.L. Bean Signature
This cotton-poplin dress has all the attributes of the perfect go-to dress: a fitted works-with-any-bra bodice, a (removable) waist-cinching belt, and handy pockets tucked inside a universally flattering flared skirt.
To buy: $109, llbean.com.
Anorak by ByCorpus
For a jacket that’s just right—neither too heavy nor too light; neither too casual nor too dressy—try this sporty cotton-and-polyester anorak. The hood comes off and the waist cinches for a feminine fit.
To buy: $70, urbanoutfitters.com.
Pinwheel Blouse by Talbots
Its shiny cotton-and-silk blend, vibrant print, and vintage-inspired cut gives a blouse a posh country club feel, although it’s relaxed enough to wear with your favorite jeans. Also available in petite and women’s sizes.
To buy: $60, talbots.com.
