Colorful Clothes and Accessories for Spring
Lulu’s Citrus Cooler Orange Maxi Skirt
This long, loose polyester skirt colors your outfit from the bottom up. The braided waistband is just as pulled together as a belt, but without the hassle.
To buy: $51, lulus.com.
Featured May 2011
Kendra Scott Wren Earrings
Need a little more sunshine in your life? Simply put on these cheery oversized yellow onyx teardrops bordered by gold-plated brass. Available in five other colors.
To buy: $70, kendrascott.com.
Old Navy Jersey Knit Maxi Dress
You don’t usually expect much from a $40 dress. But aside from the great deal, this maxi also gives you a figure-enhancing cut, adjustable straps, and machine-washable rayon jersey fabric. Also available in black jack as well as petite and tall sizes.
To buy: $35, oldnavy.com.
Hobo International Lexi Handbag
A colorful accessory, like this lime handbag in glossy patent leather, is easy to grab on your way out the door. It’s as compact as a clutch, but thanks to a 25-inch-long cross-body strap, there’s no “clutching” required. Also available in apricot, black, and ivory.
To buy: $98, hobobags.com.
Lili’s Closet Antilles Tank
Whether you’re wearing weekend jeans or dressy black pants, you’ll find yourself reaching for this go-to flowy polyester top every time. Also available in yellow.
To buy: $68, anthropologie.com.
Fred Flare Risky Business Sunglasses
A fun pair of inexpensive shades in an upbeat color will help you look on the bright side. Available in nine other colors.
To buy: $12, fredflare.com.
Fossil Austin Two Tone Necklace
With bronze beads nicely offset by ripe peach-colored ones, this necklace will speak volumes when paired with a plain white tee.
To buy: $75, fossil.com.
Express Shimmer Skinny Belt
Something as simple as a thin turquoise faux-leather belt does a whole lot to perk up your look. Make it really pop against contrasting cardigans, or loop it through a pair of white jeans. Available in four additional colors.
To buy: $20, express.com.
Dolce Vita Idalia Sandal
You’d be surprised by how many things actually go with a pair of yellow flats. Try them with sundresses in pastel and primary colors, as well as all shades of denim. Also available in dark gold, dark silver, and black/white.
To buy: $150, piperlime.com.
