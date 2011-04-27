Colorful Clothes and Accessories for Spring

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Instantly perk up your basics with these brightly-colored statement pieces.
Lulu’s Citrus Cooler Orange Maxi Skirt

This long, loose polyester skirt colors your outfit from the bottom up. The braided waistband is just as pulled together as a belt, but without the hassle.

To buy: $51, lulus.com.

Featured May 2011

Kendra Scott Wren Earrings

Need a little more sunshine in your life? Simply put on these cheery oversized yellow onyx teardrops bordered by gold-plated brass. Available in five other colors.

To buy: $70, kendrascott.com.

Old Navy Jersey Knit Maxi Dress

You don’t usually expect much from a $40 dress. But aside from the great deal, this maxi also gives you a figure-enhancing cut, adjustable straps, and machine-washable rayon jersey fabric. Also available in black jack as well as petite and tall sizes.

To buy: $35, oldnavy.com.

Hobo International Lexi Handbag

A colorful accessory, like this lime handbag in glossy patent leather, is easy to grab on your way out the door. It’s as compact as a clutch, but thanks to a 25-inch-long cross-body strap, there’s no “clutching” required. Also available in apricot, black, and ivory.

To buy: $98, hobobags.com.

Lili’s Closet Antilles Tank

Whether you’re wearing weekend jeans or dressy black pants, you’ll find yourself reaching for this go-to flowy polyester top every time. Also available in yellow.

To buy: $68, anthropologie.com.

Fred Flare Risky Business Sunglasses

A fun pair of inexpensive shades in an upbeat color will help you look on the bright side. Available in nine other colors.

To buy: $12, fredflare.com.

Fossil Austin Two Tone Necklace

With bronze beads nicely offset by ripe peach-colored ones, this necklace will speak volumes when paired with a plain white tee.

To buy: $75, fossil.com.

Express Shimmer Skinny Belt

Something as simple as a thin turquoise faux-leather belt does a whole lot to perk up your look. Make it really pop against contrasting cardigans, or loop it through a pair of white jeans. Available in four additional colors.

To buy: $20, express.com.

Dolce Vita Idalia Sandal

You’d be surprised by how many things actually go with a pair of yellow flats. Try them with sundresses in pastel and primary colors, as well as all shades of denim. Also available in dark gold, dark silver, and black/white.

To buy: $150, piperlime.com.

