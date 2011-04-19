Spring Trend: Color Blocking
Charles Masters
Look runway-ready every day with six picks featuring bold blocks of color.
Cynthia Steffe Ponte Dress
Charles Masters
A Mondrian-esque shift with a Cubist-inspired neckline.
To buy: $345, Saks Fifth Avenue, 800-347-9177 for stores.
Lydell NYC Acrylic Necklace
Charles Masters
Add zip to all those basic tank tops you’ll wear this summer.
To buy: $56, 212-239-4546.
Nine West PVC Bag
Charles Masters
Harvest tones mean you can carry this satchel into September.
To buy: $89, ninewest.com.
Winifred Grace Linen-Wrapped Brass Bracelets
Charles Masters
Fun and earthy at the same time.
To buy: $115 for a mixed set of three, winifredgrace.com.
Banana Republic Silk Top
Charles Masters
Color blocking for the color-shy.
To buy: $89.50, bananarepublic.com (available May 1).
Daniblack Suede Slingbacks
Charles Masters
A strip of green takes these neutral platforms to the next level.
To buy: from $168, endless.com.
