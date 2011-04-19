Spring Trend: Color Blocking

By Petra Guglielmetti
Updated August 29, 2014
Charles Masters
Look runway-ready every day with six picks featuring bold blocks of color.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Cynthia Steffe Ponte Dress

Charles Masters

A Mondrian-esque shift with a Cubist-inspired neckline.

To buy: $345, Saks Fifth Avenue, 800-347-9177 for stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Lydell NYC Acrylic Necklace

Charles Masters

Add zip to all those basic tank tops you’ll wear this summer.

To buy: $56, 212-239-4546.

3 of 6

Nine West PVC Bag

Charles Masters

Harvest tones mean you can carry this satchel into September.

To buy: $89, ninewest.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Winifred Grace Linen-Wrapped Brass Bracelets

Charles Masters

Fun and earthy at the same time.

To buy: $115 for a mixed set of three, winifredgrace.com.

5 of 6

Banana Republic Silk Top

Charles Masters

Color blocking for the color-shy.

To buy: $89.50, bananarepublic.com (available May 1).

6 of 6

Daniblack Suede Slingbacks

Charles Masters

A strip of green takes these neutral platforms to the next level.

To buy: from $168, endless.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Petra Guglielmetti