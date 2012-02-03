Bright Color-Block Clothing

By Rebecca Daly
Updated April 26, 2013
Sascha Pflaeging
Make like modern art and rock the color-block trend. It’s fun and flattering, and it will square with your budget.
The Maxi

Sascha Pflaeging

Milly Collection Banana Republic Dress

Go for maxi-mum impact with head-to-toe color blocking. This pick is made of sheer polyester, but the built-in slip keeps you well covered.

To buy: $175, 888-277-8953.

Forever 21 Belt

Polish up a flowy number with a skinny black PVC belt.

To buy: $5, forever21.com.

Kendra Scott Ring

A giant mother-of-pearl stone is eye-catching against any skin tone.

To buy: $75, kendrascott.com.

Mia Sandals

Feel light on your feet with these white raffia wedges.

To buy: $69, macys.com.

The Top

Sascha Pflaeging

Erin McDermott Necklace

In a binary color scheme, vibrant acrylic beads are twice as nice.

To buy: $98, erinmcdermott.com.

Kas New York Top

This silk-and-cotton tank has a hip-slimming navy band.

To buy: $99, kasnewyork.com for info.

NYDJ Jeans

White denim (with hidden panels to lift the rear and smooth the tummy!) offers a clean canvas for brights.

To buy: $104, nydj.com.

Aldo Sandals

Lucite heels bring a cool, futuristic feel to leather sandals.

To buy: $100, aldoshoes.com.

The Pants

Sascha Pflaeging

Fifteen-Twenty Top

Go ahead and tie one on with help from this dramatic silk top.

To buy: $190, solutionsdenim.com.

Zara Pants

Call it black magic: The dark panels along the sides and the back give these polyester-blend trousers slenderizing powers.

To buy: $80, zara.com for info.

Ted Rossi Ring

This snakeskin pyramid is a total charmer.

To buy: $98, tedrossi.com.

Ann Taylor Bag

A perforated leather clutch lends a sporty-but-swanky vibe.

To buy: $118, anntaylor.com.

Nine West Flats

Faux-leather peep-toes walk the line between summery sandal and sophisticated skimmer.

To buy: $69, ninewest.com.

The Skirt

Sascha Pflaeging

Loft Necklace

Break up a two-tone outfit with a quirky multistrand bead-and-tassel necklace.

To buy: $40, 888-563-8444.

Rachel Rachel Roy Top

This navy ruffled polyester blouse is a basic but not boring partner for a statement skirt.

To buy: $79, rachelroy.com.

Nautica Skirt

A pleated polyester skirt doesn’t seem so prim when it’s given the graphic treatment.

To buy: $79, nautica.com for info.

Alex & Ani Bracelets

Thin gold-tone bangles make for a striking stack.

To buy: $38 to $78 each, alexandani.com.

Marshalls Sandals

Kick things up a notch with embellished wedges in a geometric gold-and-navy design.

To buy: $100, marshallsonline.com for stores.

The Mod Dress

Sascha Pflaeging

Kate Spade Necklace

Jewelry counts, too. These resin-and-metal beads are literally blocks of color.

To buy: $102, piperlime.com.

Forever 21 Dress

A little neon goes a long way. Case in point, this mod, 60s-inspired polyester shift.

To buy: $28, forever21.com for info.

Aldo Wedges

Get inches without the blisters, thanks to these stable suede platform wedges.

To buy: $90, aldoshoes.com.

The Shift

Sascha Pflaeging

Chico’s Necklace

These sculptural gold-tone circles can hold their own against brights.

To buy: $49, 888-855-4986.

Rachel Rachel Roy Dress

A swingy polyester shift is lively and laid-back (and allows you to skip the shapewear).

To buy: $89, rachelroy.com.

Sequin Bangle

A bold gold-plated cuff fit for the everyday Wonder Woman.

To buy: $68, sequin-nyc.com for info.

Banana Republic Clutch

Do your own color blocking. Just pair a solid-color dress with contrasting accessories, like this faux-leather clutch.

To buy: $90, bananarepublic.com.

Express Heels

If the fuchsia footbed isn’t enough of a surprise, these orange faux-suede sandals also have a dressy gold stiletto heel.

To buy: $80, express.com.

The Mini

Sascha Pflaeging

BCBGMaxazria Dress

The safest way to be daring? Go for in-your-face tones in a minimalist silhouette. This polyester style is an ideal example.

To buy: $198, 800-289-6229.

Boden Belt

It’s nice to echo the black on the sleeves with other touches, like a leather belt.

To buy: $38, bodenusa.com.

Skinny by Jessica Elliot Ring

This gold-tone dome ring is dotted with aqua glass beads.

To buy: $55, skinnystyle.com.

Cosmopolitan Heels

Timeless ankle-strap sandals in faux-patent leather make even the most cutting-edge dress feel more classic.

To buy: $35, jcp.com.

Ready to color block on your own? Go to realsimple.com/colorwheel to learn which shades go together best.

By Rebecca Daly