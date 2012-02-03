Bright Color-Block Clothing
The Maxi
Milly Collection Banana Republic Dress
Go for maxi-mum impact with head-to-toe color blocking. This pick is made of sheer polyester, but the built-in slip keeps you well covered.
To buy: $175, 888-277-8953.
Forever 21 Belt
Polish up a flowy number with a skinny black PVC belt.
To buy: $5, forever21.com.
Kendra Scott Ring
A giant mother-of-pearl stone is eye-catching against any skin tone.
To buy: $75, kendrascott.com.
Mia Sandals
Feel light on your feet with these white raffia wedges.
To buy: $69, macys.com.
The Top
Erin McDermott Necklace
In a binary color scheme, vibrant acrylic beads are twice as nice.
To buy: $98, erinmcdermott.com.
Kas New York Top
This silk-and-cotton tank has a hip-slimming navy band.
To buy: $99, kasnewyork.com for info.
NYDJ Jeans
White denim (with hidden panels to lift the rear and smooth the tummy!) offers a clean canvas for brights.
To buy: $104, nydj.com.
Aldo Sandals
Lucite heels bring a cool, futuristic feel to leather sandals.
To buy: $100, aldoshoes.com.
The Pants
Fifteen-Twenty Top
Go ahead and tie one on with help from this dramatic silk top.
To buy: $190, solutionsdenim.com.
Zara Pants
Call it black magic: The dark panels along the sides and the back give these polyester-blend trousers slenderizing powers.
To buy: $80, zara.com for info.
Ted Rossi Ring
This snakeskin pyramid is a total charmer.
To buy: $98, tedrossi.com.
Ann Taylor Bag
A perforated leather clutch lends a sporty-but-swanky vibe.
To buy: $118, anntaylor.com.
Nine West Flats
Faux-leather peep-toes walk the line between summery sandal and sophisticated skimmer.
To buy: $69, ninewest.com.
The Skirt
Loft Necklace
Break up a two-tone outfit with a quirky multistrand bead-and-tassel necklace.
To buy: $40, 888-563-8444.
Rachel Rachel Roy Top
This navy ruffled polyester blouse is a basic but not boring partner for a statement skirt.
To buy: $79, rachelroy.com.
Nautica Skirt
A pleated polyester skirt doesn’t seem so prim when it’s given the graphic treatment.
To buy: $79, nautica.com for info.
Alex & Ani Bracelets
Thin gold-tone bangles make for a striking stack.
To buy: $38 to $78 each, alexandani.com.
Marshalls Sandals
Kick things up a notch with embellished wedges in a geometric gold-and-navy design.
To buy: $100, marshallsonline.com for stores.
The Mod Dress
Kate Spade Necklace
Jewelry counts, too. These resin-and-metal beads are literally blocks of color.
To buy: $102, piperlime.com.
Forever 21 Dress
A little neon goes a long way. Case in point, this mod, 60s-inspired polyester shift.
To buy: $28, forever21.com for info.
Aldo Wedges
Get inches without the blisters, thanks to these stable suede platform wedges.
To buy: $90, aldoshoes.com.
The Shift
Chico’s Necklace
These sculptural gold-tone circles can hold their own against brights.
To buy: $49, 888-855-4986.
Rachel Rachel Roy Dress
A swingy polyester shift is lively and laid-back (and allows you to skip the shapewear).
To buy: $89, rachelroy.com.
Sequin Bangle
A bold gold-plated cuff fit for the everyday Wonder Woman.
To buy: $68, sequin-nyc.com for info.
Banana Republic Clutch
Do your own color blocking. Just pair a solid-color dress with contrasting accessories, like this faux-leather clutch.
To buy: $90, bananarepublic.com.
Express Heels
If the fuchsia footbed isn’t enough of a surprise, these orange faux-suede sandals also have a dressy gold stiletto heel.
To buy: $80, express.com.
The Mini
BCBGMaxazria Dress
The safest way to be daring? Go for in-your-face tones in a minimalist silhouette. This polyester style is an ideal example.
To buy: $198, 800-289-6229.
Boden Belt
It’s nice to echo the black on the sleeves with other touches, like a leather belt.
To buy: $38, bodenusa.com.
Skinny by Jessica Elliot Ring
This gold-tone dome ring is dotted with aqua glass beads.
To buy: $55, skinnystyle.com.
Cosmopolitan Heels
Timeless ankle-strap sandals in faux-patent leather make even the most cutting-edge dress feel more classic.
To buy: $35, jcp.com.
Ready to color block on your own? Go to realsimple.com/colorwheel to learn which shades go together best.