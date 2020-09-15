12 Insulated Activewear Pieces for Cold Weather Workouts
Avoid the cold while breaking a sweat.
Concerned cooler temperatures could put a damper on your #fitnessgoals? Though you may be forced (or at least opting) to exercise outside, you’ve made too many strides (figuratively and literally) to see your hard work stifled. Well, don’t sweat (at least not yet), because your favorite activewear brands have you covered. From heat-seeking layers to cold-combatting coats (including the high-tech gloves and non-slip shoes you need this season), read on for a range of thermal, insulated, and waterproof clothing, outerwear, and accessories for staying warm and dry while working out on frigid, windy, and wet days.
1
Stay warm, while minimizing your impact on the environment, with this sleek, water-repellent puffer from Patagonia, which is made with recycled polyester insulation, shell, and lining. Scoop up the compact, foldable style in one or several of 11 (yes, that many) shades for unpredictable climates and unexpected showers.
2
This smart vest from Lululemon is equipped with a targeted Primaloft insulation system to ensure high-exposure areas stay safe from wet, cold temps. Pair it with the brand’s new wool Swifty for a snug, friction-free fit and added warmth (there’s also a Down For It All Jacket for days you want additional protection).
3
Fashion meets function in this pullover from prAna, which is designed with cozy fleece and a durable water repellent, along with a funnel neck and longer cut for added coverage. Like the Patagonia jacket, it has a recycled polyester lining for the eco-conscious athlete.
4
Keep your torso toasty with this heat-seeking style from Columbia. It features a special custom thermal lining for reflecting and retaining body heat (there’s also an attached hood for protecting your head).
5
Reebok’s base layers make it easy to add a (non-bulky) blanket of warmth to any look. This one also boasts breathable mesh and sweat-wicking technology for staying nimble and dry.
6
Great for breezy days, this sporty windrunner is constructed with a special double-sided spacer fabric for staying snug. Snag this bright orange-red shade to add a pop of color to your look (and help combat the winter blues).
7
Reach new peaks (quite literally) with this advanced tight from Athleta, which is cut from a custom Polartec Power Stretch fabric that provides thermal insulation as temperatures drop. There’s also a secret zip pocket along the back for stowing essentials.
8
New Balance’s DRY and HEAT technologies come together to combat wetness and windchill in this comfortable (not to mention chic) jogger. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself reaching for them during your rest days.
9
Brooks’ breathable tight is made with a custom DriLayer Threshold thermal fabric for keeping runners warm without having to worry about overheating. The sweat-wicking technology also ensures dry (and, ahem, chafe-safe) sprints.
10
Safeguard yourself from slipping with these cold-weather conscious kicks from Adidas, which rely on adaptive traction for navigating slick terrains. (Bombas’ Performance Cushioned Socks have special grip strips for added stability.)
11
Maintain mobility and manage moisture with this balaclava from Arc’Teryx. The sweat-wicking fabric—available in two shades—is breathable for enduring longer runs and steeper inclines.
12
Round out your weatherproof ensemble with this beloved, eco-conscious glove from The North Face, which has a near five-star rating for its durability and accessibility (the touchscreen-friendly tips mean you won’t have to risk exposing your digits when making quick calls or song selects).