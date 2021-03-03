What Is Cocooning? Here's How to Wear 2021's Coziest Fashion Trend

Whether it's a sweatshirt or sweatpants, we all have that one piece of clothing in our closet that gives us an emotional hug whenever we wear it. For me, it's my fuzzy, floral bathrobe. It can be 80 degrees and humid, and I will still reach for it because it gives me a sense of calm whenever I slip it on.
This idea that clothes can serve as an adult security blanket is behind one of the best fashion trends of 2021: Cocooning, or wrapping yourself in swathes of fabric, has been replacing human touch as we continue to work from home and social distance. Pinterest reports that searches for "cocoon sweater" shot up 155 percent among its users between Fall 2019 and Fall 2020. And on the runways, balloon silhouettes popped up on the Spring 2021 shows at Simone Rocha, Comme des Garçons, and Loewe, to name a few.
With it almost being a year since the U.S. first went into lockdown, I am thrilled to stock my closet with items other than sweatshirts and leggings without completely throwing comfort out the window. As long as chilly temps continue, I plan on bundling up in cocoon coats, sweater dresses, and ponchos that look as natural on me as they do draped on my sofa. Come spring, skirts and dresses with puff sleeves and balloon hemlines add a playful punch while masking the past year of hibernation.
Ready to cocoon? Shop some of the snuggliest, most soothing clothes to cocoon with below.
This cocoon-shaped sweater dress is the definition of comfy meets cool. Nap in it, Zoom in it, and when the time’s right, throw on a leather jacket, and go out in it.
The only button downs we will tolerate are roomy, oversized shirts like this one. Pants remain optional.
If a snuggie had a stylish sibling, it would be this oversized poncho. The flowy silhouette adds effortless ease to any outfit.
Is it a sleeping bag or is it a coat? Either way, we’ll take it.
I can already see myself wearing this simple statement dress as I run errands in the summer. Side pockets and ecologically grown fabric only makes it better.
Made from merino wool and mulberry silk, this top is as soft as it looks. Plus, the nude shade looks good with almost any bottom.
Who says a mini skirt has to be body con? The poofy hemline makes this taffeta number extra playful.