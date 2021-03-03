What Is Cocooning? Here's How to Wear 2021's Coziest Fashion Trend

With it almost being a year since the U.S. first went into lockdown, I am thrilled to stock my closet with items other than sweatshirts and leggings without completely throwing comfort out the window. As long as chilly temps continue, I plan on bundling up in cocoon coats, sweater dresses, and ponchos that look as natural on me as they do draped on my sofa. Come spring, skirts and dresses with puff sleeves and balloon hemlines add a playful punch while masking the past year of hibernation.