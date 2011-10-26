6 Classy Winter Jacket Options
Express Wool Blend Long Fit and Flare Coat
You won’t need a scarf when wearing this streamlined wool-and-polyester pick, with its neck-warming oversized collar. Also comes in ivory and black.
To buy: $198, express.com.
Featured November 2011
Love 21 Longline Brushed Coat
A lined polyester-blend coat with an under-$50 price tag is hard to come by. That’s what makes this cute and sleek design so irresistible.
To buy: $45, forever21.com.
J. Crew Double-Cloth Metro Coat
Made of Italian wool, this bold cobalt silhouette works seamlessly in any closet. Like a brighter version of navy, it pairs well with black, brown, and anything in between. Add a cozy Thinsulate layer for only $20 more. Also comes in eight other colors, and in tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $298, jcrew.com.
Talbots Jewel-Neck Coat
Pull on this cashmere-blend looker over a formal dress or an everyday outfit—the collarless neckline gives everything you wear a little Jackie O appeal. Also comes in red berry, shadow grey, and ginger, and in petite and woman sizes.
To buy: $269, talbots.com.
Banana Republic Textured Coat
Unlike other bulky winter coats, this warm yet streamlined wool-blend one nicely nips in your middle, thanks to flattering vertical seams at the waist. Also comes in black, and in tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $225, bananarepublic.com.
American Apparel Unisex Wool Coat
This fully lined wool-blend coat won’t leave you out in the cold. Not into camel? Take your pick from six other colors, from neutral navy to bright red.
To buy: $184, americanapparel.com.
