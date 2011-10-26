6 Classy Winter Jacket Options

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
express.com
Make the cold winter months cool with one of these stylish coats.
Express Wool Blend Long Fit and Flare Coat

express.com

You won’t need a scarf when wearing this streamlined wool-and-polyester pick, with its neck-warming oversized collar. Also comes in ivory and black.

To buy: $198, express.com.

Featured November 2011

Love 21 Longline Brushed Coat

forever21.com

A lined polyester-blend coat with an under-$50 price tag is hard to come by. That’s what makes this cute and sleek design so irresistible.

To buy: $45, forever21.com.

J. Crew Double-Cloth Metro Coat

jcrew.com

Made of Italian wool, this bold cobalt silhouette works seamlessly in any closet. Like a brighter version of navy, it pairs well with black, brown, and anything in between. Add a cozy Thinsulate layer for only $20 more. Also comes in eight other colors, and in tall and petite sizes.

To buy: $298, jcrew.com.

Talbots Jewel-Neck Coat

talbots.com

Pull on this cashmere-blend looker over a formal dress or an everyday outfit—the collarless neckline gives everything you wear a little Jackie O appeal. Also comes in red berry, shadow grey, and ginger, and in petite and woman sizes.

To buy: $269, talbots.com.

Banana Republic Textured Coat

bananarepublic.com

Unlike other bulky winter coats, this warm yet streamlined wool-blend one nicely nips in your middle, thanks to flattering vertical seams at the waist. Also comes in black, and in tall and petite sizes.

To buy: $225, bananarepublic.com.

American Apparel Unisex Wool Coat

americanapparel.com

This fully lined wool-blend coat won’t leave you out in the cold. Not into camel? Take your pick from six other colors, from neutral navy to bright red.

To buy: $184, americanapparel.com.

