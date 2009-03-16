8 Great Trench Coats for Spring
Long Sleeve Lightweight Belted Trench by Jou Jou
With its sporty hip length, this cotton-and-nylon selection won’t be too heavy to wear on a warm night. What’s even better? You can throw it in the wash after one too many wears. Also available in stone and yellow.
Femme Trench Jacket by Elevenses
For a little bit of boy-meets-girl style, tie on this military-inspired polyester trench accented with cascading ruffles. Pair it with skinny, cropped trousers and ballet flats for a smart, Parisian look.
Twill Button-Front Trench Coat by Old Navy
Tired of khaki? Opt for a neutral like olive green to switch things up a bit. The roomy front pockets are ideal for stowing essentials or even a precious trinket or two. Also available in black and petite and tall sizes.
Navy Smudged Spot Printed Trench Coat by Topshop
This full-skirted cotton-and-elastane coat magically conceals full hips and thighs. And that colorful print is spot-on—playful yet sophisticated.
Studded Twill Trench by Bebe
When it’s toughened up with cool brass studs, a khaki cotton trench doesn’t seem so preppy after all.
Matinee Trench by J. Crew
Navy cotton twill is polished off with shiny silver hardware, a nod to the ever-popular nautical trend. And if you do get caught at sea (or just in a sudden shower), you can take cover under the oversized hood. Also available in light khaki.
Cotton Double Breasted Trench by Esprit
Brighten up otherwise gloomy days with this eye-catching crimson style. Features like a removable tie, belted sleeves, and a notched collar blend function with good looks.
Cotton Poplin Cinched Trench by Loft
This fashion-forward design in lightweight cotton will dismiss all of your traditional expectations. It boasts great utilitarian features, like roll cuffs and well-placed zippers and snaps.
