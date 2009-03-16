8 Great Trench Coats for Spring

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Outerwear’s most classic silhouette, now in fresh, updated styles.
Long Sleeve Lightweight Belted Trench by Jou Jou

With its sporty hip length, this cotton-and-nylon selection won’t be too heavy to wear on a warm night. What’s even better? You can throw it in the wash after one too many wears. Also available in stone and yellow.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

Femme Trench Jacket by Elevenses

For a little bit of boy-meets-girl style, tie on this military-inspired polyester trench accented with cascading ruffles. Pair it with skinny, cropped trousers and ballet flats for a smart, Parisian look.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but please see anthropologie.com for similar jackets.

Twill Button-Front Trench Coat by Old Navy

Tired of khaki? Opt for a neutral like olive green to switch things up a bit. The roomy front pockets are ideal for stowing essentials or even a precious trinket or two. Also available in black and petite and tall sizes.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

Navy Smudged Spot Printed Trench Coat by Topshop

This full-skirted cotton-and-elastane coat magically conceals full hips and thighs. And that colorful print is spot-on—playful yet sophisticated.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but please see topshop.com for similar jackets.

Studded Twill Trench by Bebe

When it’s toughened up with cool brass studs, a khaki cotton trench doesn’t seem so preppy after all.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

Matinee Trench by J. Crew

Navy cotton twill is polished off with shiny silver hardware, a nod to the ever-popular nautical trend. And if you do get caught at sea (or just in a sudden shower), you can take cover under the oversized hood. Also available in light khaki.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

Cotton Double Breasted Trench by Esprit

Brighten up otherwise gloomy days with this eye-catching crimson style. Features like a removable tie, belted sleeves, and a notched collar blend function with good looks.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

Cotton Poplin Cinched Trench by Loft

This fashion-forward design in lightweight cotton will dismiss all of your traditional expectations. It boasts great utilitarian features, like roll cuffs and well-placed zippers and snaps.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

By Elinor Smith