8 Versatile Spring Jackets
Zara Jacket With Pockets
Repelling raindrops without adding a heavy layer to warm-weather attire, this supremely lightweight pick can also be stashed easily in your tote following sudden showers. Available in two other colors.
To buy: $80, zara.com.
Featured April 2014
Loft Colorblock Cotton Twill Trench Coat
This rainy-day staple stays true to its classic roots, yet imparts a stylish twist with a fitted silhouette and crisp navy accents.
To buy: $125, loft.com.
Barbour Flyweight Cavalry Jacket
This luxe quilted style boasts built-in insulation, perfect for fending off brisk spring mornings and chilly fall days alike.
To buy: $199, bloomingdales.com.
Sam Edelman Packable Poncho Jacket
This cool hooded poncho fits nicely over jackets to instantly waterproof your outfit on days that require additional layers. Also available in orange.
To buy: $98, nordstrom.com.
Forever 21 Sleek Linen Jacket
Possessing all the laid-back charm of a denim jacket, this chambray style's slouchy cut gives it the versatility of a blazer to elevate daytime looks.
To buy: $33, forever21.com.
ASOS Longline Coat With Patch Pockets
An easy cut in a lightweight crepe fabric makes this topper especially comfortable. Come fall, its pretty pastel hue will be equally on-trend.
To buy: $142, asos.com.
L. L. Bean Easy-Care Mackintosh Coat
The ultimate in protection from virtually everything: This ready-to-travel, lightweight style is made of polyester that is resistant to wrinkles, water, and stains. A soft plaid lining keeps you cozy. Available in two other colors and in petite and women’s sizes.
To buy: $119, llbean.com.
J. Crew The Downtown Field Jacket
With its slightly boxy cut and rich army green color, this utilitarian water-resistant number may be borrowed from the boys, but its shiny gold buttons and cropped silhouette means it pairs nicely with girlish pieces. Also available in navy as well as petite and tall sizes.
To buy: $148, jcrew.com.
