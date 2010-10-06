Fall-Ready Leather Jackets
Fab Faux Leather Jacket by Forever 21
A stylish coat for under $25? Believe it. Made of a convincing poly-blend, this asymmetrical motorcycle style offers the look of leather without the hefty price tag. Comes in black and grey.
To buy: $24.50, forever21.com.
Cold Snap Jacket by Idra
This jacket has the cut of a straight-laced peacoat, but in rich cognac-colored leather. The buttoned pockets come in handy on those days when you don’t feel like carrying a purse. Available in brown and green.
To buy: $348, anthropologie.com.
Leather Zip-Up Motorcycle Jacket by Victoria’s Secret
Tailored to accentuate the female body, this jacket has a snap collar and convenient zippered pockets. Comes in black and bark.
To buy: $168, victoriassecret.com.
Crinkle Faux Leather Jacket by a.n.a.
The fitted silhouette and banded collar of this jacket provide a foil for the crinkly, washed leather look. Plus, because it’s made of viscose and polyester, you can throw it in the washing machine.
To buy: $45, jcpenny.com.
(Minus The) Leather Ruffled-Hem Jacket by Express
This animal-friendly alternative has a polished finish that makes it look like the real deal. Thanks to the ruffled hem, this jacket provides a more feminine take on a tough classic.
To buy: $98, express.com.
Leather Funnel Jacket by Gap
The oversized collar of this hip-length pick will come in handy on breezy days. The supple goatskin leather has a nice matte finish.
To buy: $298, gap.com.
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket by Elle
The removable faux fur collar on this bomber jacket means you can wear it both to work and on the weekends. And the jacket is fully lined so you can wear it as temperatures continue to dip.
To buy: $60, kohls.com.
