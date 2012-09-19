6 Stunning Fall Coats

By Real Simple
Updated November 15, 2012
Stephen Lewis
Just because it shields you from the elements doesn’t mean it has to be elemental. Bring some thrill to the approaching chill with one of these gorgeous, statement-making coats.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

J. Crew Wool Coat

Stephen Lewis

A high-voltage shade mellows out (slightly) when the silhouette is clean and classic.

To buy: $325, jcrew.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Zara Wool-Blend Coat

Stephen Lewis

Studded sleeves and a funnel collar give this understated navy style memorable edge.

To buy: $199, zara.com.

3 of 6

Shoshanna Wool-Blend Coat

Stephen Lewis

Even tweed can be playful when it’s punched up with neon stripes.

To buy: $525, 855-719-3601.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Michael Michael Kors Wool Coat

Stephen Lewis

A Little Red Riding Hood cape branches out in orange.

To buy: $450, michaelkors.com.

5 of 6

Sandro Wool-and-Leather Coat

Stephen Lewis

Trimmed with tuxedo details, this deep red pick is a class act, even tossed over jeans.

To buy: $755, sandro-paris.com.

6 of 6

Reiss Wool-Blend Coat

Stephen Lewis

Menswear herringbone gets turned on its head with irregular zigzags and a dramatic (and cozy) length.

To buy: $615, 877-509-9578.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple