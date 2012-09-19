6 Stunning Fall Coats
Stephen Lewis
Just because it shields you from the elements doesn’t mean it has to be elemental. Bring some thrill to the approaching chill with one of these gorgeous, statement-making coats.
J. Crew Wool Coat
Stephen Lewis
A high-voltage shade mellows out (slightly) when the silhouette is clean and classic.
To buy: $325, jcrew.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zara Wool-Blend Coat
Stephen Lewis
Studded sleeves and a funnel collar give this understated navy style memorable edge.
To buy: $199, zara.com.
Shoshanna Wool-Blend Coat
Stephen Lewis
Even tweed can be playful when it’s punched up with neon stripes.
To buy: $525, 855-719-3601.
Advertisement
Michael Michael Kors Wool Coat
Stephen Lewis
A Little Red Riding Hood cape branches out in orange.
To buy: $450, michaelkors.com.
Sandro Wool-and-Leather Coat
Stephen Lewis
Trimmed with tuxedo details, this deep red pick is a class act, even tossed over jeans.
To buy: $755, sandro-paris.com.
Reiss Wool-Blend Coat
Stephen Lewis
Menswear herringbone gets turned on its head with irregular zigzags and a dramatic (and cozy) length.
To buy: $615, 877-509-9578.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement