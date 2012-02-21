A Stylish Blazer Is the Perfect Fall Staple—Here Are 9 of Our Faves Right Now
Everlane The Oversized Blazer
Drape this effortlessly chic, oversized plaid blazer over a white T-shirt and jeans to pull your whole look together.
To buy: $180; everlane.com.
J. Crew Regent Blazer
A classically tailored, neutral-hued blazer is one wardrobe staple that’ll get year-round use (and compliments). J. Crew’s blazer game is always on point, and this sleek and feminine wool flannel layer is perfect for the cooler weather.
To buy: $198; jcrew.com.
Kenneth Cole Women’s Open Blazer
This lightweight, open-front blazer transitions easily from summer to fall. It has a slim, yet relaxed fit, collarless neckline, and subtle slit pockets in front for a super-streamlined look. And the best part? It's machine washable.
To buy: $70; amazon.com.
Endless Rose Tailored Single Button Blazer
We love a soft pink blazer to keep your layers interesting. No need to stick to a muted or neutral blazer—it's actually the perfect outfit addition to incorporate pops of color.
To buy: $105; www.nordstrom.com.
Rachel Zoe Tyler Blazer
Upgrade a classic black blazer with a little bling and a flattering shawl collar, which gives it that unique rounded, sweeping look—almost like a chic tuxedo. This look will slay in the boardroom, at happy hour, or at your next holiday party, guaranteed.
To buy: $205; shopbop.com.
Topshop Double Breasted Blazer
Anyone else getting modern Jackie O. vibes? Red and white plaid stands out teamed with a crisp white shirt and jeans. Pair with yellow-gold hoop earrings and white booties for the ultimate fall look.
To buy: $110; www.nordstrom.com.
Madewell Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer
Here’s another oversized boyfriend blazer that’s longer and roomier than a classically cut blazer. If you’re looking for polished cool-girl vibes in warm, autumn tones, this is the jacket for you.
To buy: $168; madewell.com.
Lioness Palermo Jacket
How gorgeous is this double-breasted hunter green blazer with gold buttons? It's the ultimate fall layer that's both neutral and eye-catching. Complete it with a pair of dark-wash jeans and the perfect boots or sleek black heels.
To buy: $88; shopbop.com.
Theory Edition 2 Custom Gabe Blazer
This Theory blazer's a splurge, but it's one wardrobe investment you won't regret. In a word, it's perfect: not too long, just structured enough with light shoulder pads, tailored at the waist, and sporting three pockets. It's most flattering finishing touch you could possibly purchase.
To buy: $425; shopbop.com.