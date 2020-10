We're not afraid to admit it: We're obsessed with a good blazer. While there's no wrong season for throwing on a blazer over your outfit (in fact, you may want to keep one stashed at your desk for easy layering when the office is a frozen tundra over the summer), there's no time like the fall with its oncoming cooler weather to work a blazer into your wardrobe lineup.You'll want to keep a classic, neutral-hued jacket in your closet at all times—a good navy, black, or camel blazer should do it. But once you've found your first go-to staple, you can start developing a versatile collection of blazers. A fun plaid, a colorful tweed, an airy pastel linen, or an oversized boyfriend blazer are all easy ways to keep your outfits feeling fresh, thanks to effortless layering. These best blazers for women will take you from day to night (or, you know, cover that unexpected coffee stain on your white turtleneck—or render your T-shirt and jeans work-appropriate) and last you through fall and winter.