A Stylish Blazer Is the Perfect Fall Staple—Here Are 9 of Our Faves Right Now

By Maggie Seaver
Updated August 23, 2019
We're not afraid to admit it: We're obsessed with a good blazer. While there's no wrong season for throwing on a blazer over your outfit (in fact, you may want to keep one stashed at your desk for easy layering when the office is a frozen tundra over the summer), there's no time like the fall with its oncoming cooler weather to work a blazer into your wardrobe lineup.You'll want to keep a classic, neutral-hued jacket in your closet at all times—a good navy, black, or camel blazer should do it. But once you've found your first go-to staple, you can start developing a versatile collection of blazers. A fun plaid, a colorful tweed, an airy pastel linen, or an oversized boyfriend blazer are all easy ways to keep your outfits feeling fresh, thanks to effortless layering. These best blazers for women will take you from day to night (or, you know, cover that unexpected coffee stain on your white turtleneck—or render your T-shirt and jeans work-appropriate) and last you through fall and winter.
Everlane The Oversized Blazer

Drape this effortlessly chic, oversized plaid blazer over a white T-shirt and jeans to pull your whole look together.

To buy: $180; everlane.com.

J. Crew Regent Blazer

A classically tailored, neutral-hued blazer is one wardrobe staple that’ll get year-round use (and compliments). J. Crew’s blazer game is always on point, and this sleek and feminine wool flannel layer is perfect for the cooler weather.

To buy:  $198; jcrew.com.

Kenneth Cole Women’s Open Blazer

This lightweight, open-front blazer transitions easily from summer to fall. It has a slim, yet relaxed fit, collarless neckline, and subtle slit pockets in front for a super-streamlined look. And the best part? It's machine washable.

To buy: $70; amazon.com.

Endless Rose Tailored Single Button Blazer

We love a soft pink blazer to keep your layers interesting. No need to stick to a muted or neutral blazer—it's actually the perfect outfit addition to incorporate pops of color.

To buy: $105; www.nordstrom.com.

Rachel Zoe Tyler Blazer

Upgrade a classic black blazer with a little bling and a flattering shawl collar, which gives it that unique rounded, sweeping look—almost like a chic tuxedo. This look will slay in the boardroom, at happy hour, or at your next holiday party, guaranteed.

To buy: $205; shopbop.com.

Topshop Double Breasted Blazer

Anyone else getting modern Jackie O. vibes? Red and white plaid stands out teamed with a crisp white shirt and jeans. Pair with yellow-gold hoop earrings and white booties for the ultimate fall look.

To buy: $110; www.nordstrom.com.

Madewell Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer

Here’s another oversized boyfriend blazer that’s longer and roomier than a classically cut blazer. If you’re looking for polished cool-girl vibes in warm, autumn tones, this is the jacket for you.

To buy: $168; madewell.com.

Lioness Palermo Jacket

How gorgeous is this double-breasted hunter green blazer with gold buttons? It's the ultimate fall layer that's both neutral and eye-catching. Complete it with a pair of dark-wash jeans and the perfect boots or sleek black heels.

To buy: $88; shopbop.com.

Theory Edition 2 Custom Gabe Blazer

This Theory blazer's a splurge, but it's one wardrobe investment you won't regret. In a word, it's perfect: not too long, just structured enough with light shoulder pads, tailored at the waist, and sporting three pockets. It's most flattering finishing touch you could possibly purchase.

To buy: $425; shopbop.com.

