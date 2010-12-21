The Season’s Best Clothes-Shopping Deals

Take a risk with a hip-skimming menswear-inspired blazer that won’t set you back a bounty of cash. With strong, structured shoulders, it’s the perfect complement to softer pieces (think ruffled blouses)—or, of course, to this gorgeous silver floor-length gown. Yes, you read that right: a floor-length gown for under $100. How do you like them apples?



To buy: H&M polyester dress, $99, hm.com for stores. Express cotton-and-spandex blazer, $98, express.com. Talbots satin belt, $44, talbots.com for stores. Lydell NYC glass-stone earrings, $38, 212-239-4546. Givenchy ring of crystal and 10-karat gold, $48, 800-578-4552 for stores.