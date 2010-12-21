The Season’s Best Clothes-Shopping Deals
Special Sparkle
By now you know that sequins aren’t just for evening (they’re everywhere this season). Avoid looking too Vegas by pairing your sparkly piece (here, a structured top) with slim-cut pants and sleek booties.
To buy: Loft sequined top, $69.50, loft.com. Victoria’s Secret Catalogue jeans, $59.50, victoriassecret.com. Nine West suede booties, $60, ninewest.com.
Floral Buffet
Edgy black skinny jeans, cinched with a patent-leather belt, are the perfect foil for a feminine silk blouse featuring an assortment of gray flowers.
To buy: AK Anne Klein silk shirt, $79, 888-841-2229 for stores with similar styles. Level 99 jeans, $98, anthropologie.com for stores. Foxy Originals pewter earrings, $22, foxyoriginals.com. Fantasy Jewelry Box faux-pearl ring, $45, fantastyjewelrybox.com. Talbots polyester bag, $79, talbots.com for stores; and patent-leather belt, $39: talbots.com.
Spicy Combo
There’s nothing wrong with playing up your assets, even in the produce section. But to make a sultry above-the-knee skirt feel more daytime-appropriate, consider going modest on top with, say, a turtleneck or a long-sleeve tee.
To buy: Three Dots rayon-jersey turtleneck, $92, threedots.com. H&M polyester skirt, $35, hm.com for stores. Ceek earrings of brass and Swarovski crystals, $72; shopceek.com and necklace, $90: shopceek.com.
Smart Cookie
The neutral color and the structured shape of this waist-defining dress make it conservative enough for even the most serious Monday-morning meeting, yet the unique ombré design means it’s not too uptight for fun after-work get-togethers. (Try it with bold fuchsia pumps or a berry red cardigan.)
To buy: The Limited wool dress, $90, thelimited.com. Carolee faux-pearl earrings, $38, carolee.com. Lydell NYC metal bracelet, $42, 212-239-4546. Falke tights, $65, Bloomingdale’s, 212-705-2000.
Live Strong
Take a risk with a hip-skimming menswear-inspired blazer that won’t set you back a bounty of cash. With strong, structured shoulders, it’s the perfect complement to softer pieces (think ruffled blouses)—or, of course, to this gorgeous silver floor-length gown. Yes, you read that right: a floor-length gown for under $100. How do you like them apples?
To buy: H&M polyester dress, $99, hm.com for stores. Express cotton-and-spandex blazer, $98, express.com. Talbots satin belt, $44, talbots.com for stores. Lydell NYC glass-stone earrings, $38, 212-239-4546. Givenchy ring of crystal and 10-karat gold, $48, 800-578-4552 for stores.
Fresh Finds
A silky tie blouse, a croc-embossed pencil skirt, and round-toe pumps look sophisticated when worn together, but these are three items you can milk for all they’re worth independently. Try the bird-patterned top tucked into flared trousers, the skirt with a crisp white blouse, and the shoes with dresses, jeans, and everything in between.
To buy: Love 21 polyester shirt, $25, forever21.com. Worthington by JCPenney polyester-blend skirt, $30, jcp.com. ABS by Allen Schwartz crystal earrings, $95, bloomingdales.com for stores. Ami Clubwear faux-suede heels.