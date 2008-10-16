Clothes That Go from Boardroom to Playroom
J. Crew
Now that REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE. fashion expert Sam Saboura has shown Mallery Mayo how to make her wardrobe work wherever she goes, he shares four of his favorite finds with you.
J. Crew Featherweight Merino Wool Glass-Button Cardigan
J. Crew
$88, jcrew.com
This boyfriend-style sweater―long and oversized with double pockets―looks great belted at the office and over jeans later.
Trina Turk “Leesa” Pants
Nordstrom.com
$218, nordstrom.com
Dressed up or down, these flattering cotton-blend pants always look crisp and polished.
Anthropologie
$128, anthropologie.com
Pair this fitted feminine jacket with a skirt, skinny jean, or wide-leg trousers.
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Dress Collection
$230, macys.com
This timeless, super-flattering wrap dress is ideal with heels for work. When 6 P.M. rolls around, throw on a pair of flats and a cardigan.