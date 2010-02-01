Destined to Be a Fashion Classic: Motorycle Jackets
Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com
Make vroom in your closet for a softened-up take on a tough-guy motorcycle jacket.
Daal Cotton-Canvas Jacket
Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com
Sure to become a spring staple, a lightweight biker jacket, like this one and those that follow, will rev up jeans and tees and make basic dresses instantly cool.
To buy: $231, daalclothes.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Helmut Lang Denim-and-Leather Jacket
Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com
To buy:
$780, 212-242-3240.
Fluxus French Terry Jacket
Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com
To buy:
$132, revolveclothing.com.
Advertisement
American Eagle Outfitters Chambray Jacket
Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com
To buy:
$69.50, ae.com.
ELLE Denim Jacket
Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com
To buy:
$45, kohls.com.
Uniqlo Denim Jacket
Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com
To buy:
$49.50, 917-237-8800.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elizabeth and James Cotton Jacket
Charles Masters
To buy:
$395, shopbop.com (available mid-February)
Jonesy Cotton Jacket
Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com
To buy:
$98, Project 159, 646-452-8755.
Alice Ritter Cotton Jacket
Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com
To buy:
$263, Barneys New York, 888-222-7639 for stores.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Loeffler Randall Satin Jacket
Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com
To buy:
$495, Bloomingdale’s, 866-593-2540 for stores.
Barlow Cotton-and-Mesh Jacket
Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com
To buy:
$250, shopbop.com (available mid-February).
Barlow French Terry Jacket
Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com
To buy:
$230, revolveclothing.com (available mid-February).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gryphon New York Motorcycle Jacket
Charles Masters
To buy:
$495, intermixonline.com.