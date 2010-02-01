Destined to Be a Fashion Classic: Motorycle Jackets

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com
Make vroom in your closet for a softened-up take on a tough-guy motorcycle jacket.
Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Daal Cotton-Canvas Jacket

Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com

Sure to become a spring staple, a lightweight biker jacket, like this one and those that follow, will rev up jeans and tees and make basic dresses instantly cool.

To buy: $231, daalclothes.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Helmut Lang Denim-and-Leather Jacket

Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com

To buy:

$780, 212-242-3240.

3 of 13

Fluxus French Terry Jacket

Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com

To buy:

$132, revolveclothing.com.

Advertisement

4 of 13

American Eagle Outfitters Chambray Jacket

Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com

To buy:

$69.50, ae.com.

5 of 13

ELLE Denim Jacket

Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com

To buy:

$45, kohls.com.

6 of 13

Uniqlo Denim Jacket

Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com

To buy:

$49.50, 917-237-8800.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Elizabeth and James Cotton Jacket

Charles Masters

To buy:

$395, shopbop.com (available mid-February)

8 of 13

Jonesy Cotton Jacket

Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com

To buy:

$98, Project 159, 646-452-8755.

9 of 13

Alice Ritter Cotton Jacket

Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com

To buy:

$263, Barneys New York, 888-222-7639 for stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Loeffler Randall Satin Jacket

Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com

To buy:

$495, Bloomingdale’s, 866-593-2540 for stores.

11 of 13

Barlow Cotton-and-Mesh Jacket

Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com

To buy:

$250, shopbop.com (available mid-February).

12 of 13

Barlow French Terry Jacket

Melissa Jean Miller for RealSimple.com

To buy:

$230, revolveclothing.com (available mid-February).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Gryphon New York Motorcycle Jacket

Charles Masters

To buy:

$495, intermixonline.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple