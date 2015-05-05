How to Nail the Classic American Look

Lulu's Sunglasses

Round faux tortoiseshell shades will see you from the city to the beach and back.

To buy: $12, lulus.com.



Bysmith Top

Instantly elevate your weekend wear by swapping a plain tee for a brighter version in a luxe texture.

To buy: $179, bysmithcollection.com.

Enter the code REALSIMPLE30 at checkout to receive this discounted price.



Lydell NYC Cuff

Embellished with an eye-catching crystal, this bold cuff adds a touch of edge.

To buy: $30, bloomingdales.com.



The Limited Pants

The right balance of stretchy and structured, these striped slim pants give—and hold—in all the right places.

To buy: $70, thelimited.com.