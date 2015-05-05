How to Nail the Classic American Look
Chambray
Foxcroft Shirt
Give a no-frills chambray shirt a girlish twist by tying it up in the front.
To buy: $75, foxcroftcollection.com.
Sandy Hyun Bracelet
White and turquoise glass stones make this cuff feel like a vintage find.
To buy: $48, sandyhyun.com.
Ann Taylor Skirt
An of-the-moment three-quarter slip modernizes this timelessly feminine eyelet skirt.
To buy: $119, anntaylor.com.
Edge of Ember Ring
Try your hand at the stacked jewelry trend. This single ring (that looks like two) makes it a snap.
To buy: $72, edgeofember.com.
Steve Madden Shoes
Pared down snake-embossed sandals take everything up a notch—from ladylike skirts to boyfriend jeans.
To buy: $79, lulus.com.
Stripes
Lulu's Sunglasses
Round faux tortoiseshell shades will see you from the city to the beach and back.
To buy: $12, lulus.com.
Bysmith Top
Instantly elevate your weekend wear by swapping a plain tee for a brighter version in a luxe texture.
To buy: $179, bysmithcollection.com.
Enter the code REALSIMPLE30 at checkout to receive this discounted price.
Lydell NYC Cuff
Embellished with an eye-catching crystal, this bold cuff adds a touch of edge.
To buy: $30, bloomingdales.com.
The Limited Pants
The right balance of stretchy and structured, these striped slim pants give—and hold—in all the right places.
To buy: $70, thelimited.com.
Espadrilles
Lilly Pulitzer for Target Top
With its pretty crocheted lace and easy, flattering fit, you'll want to wear this top to every summer get-together.
To buy: $32, target.com.
Banana Republic Jeans
The patchwork feels artisan. (But no quilting skills required.)
To buy: $110, bananarepublic.com.
Aerin Espadrilles
Supremely comfortable four-tone slip-ons are suitable for everyday wear.
To buy: $158, lordandtaylor.com.
Floral
Shop Sosie Sunglasses
Vintage-inspired powder pink cateyes effortlessly elevate a simple outfit.
To buy: $13, shopsosie.com.
Simply Vera Vera Wang Earrings
These clustered crystal studs only look like a pricey family heirloom.
To buy: $18, kohls.com.
Boden Dress
The sheath silhouette is waist-whittling, whatever your shape or size. Pair this one with flats to perk up casual Fridays.
To buy: $200, bodenusa.com.
Enter the code KIER at checkout to receive this discounted price.
Gingham
Lacoste Live Sweater
The polka-dot print and lightweight cotton allow this crew-neck sweater to transition seamlessly between seasons.
To buy: $165, lacoste.com.
J. McLaughlin Shorts
Black-and-white gingham has stood the (sartorial) test of time. Just ask Marilyn Monroe and Taylor Swift.
To buy: $111, jmclaughlin.com.
Mention the code JMCLMAY in store or online to receive this discounted price.