Festive Outfits for the Holiday Season
The Colorful Dress
Want to bet against black for a change? The odds are in your favor when you choose a dress in a rich jewel tone—perfect for cocktails or any event billed as semiformal. If it’s particularly chilly outside, add a cropped velvet jacket or a cashmere wrap.
To buy: $79, piperlime.com.
The Embellished Jacket
Until recently, jackets rarely made it past the coat check at parties. But thanks to feminine silhouettes and special touches like embroidery and beading, the latest styles can stay on all night.
To buy: $94, piperlime.com.
Dressy Pants
Who can even remember a time when pants weren’t an option for women? Thankfully, designers keep churning out a selection of swanky takes on this beloved basic, making it appropriate for even the dressiest occasions in fabrics like luxurious velvet or brocade.
To buy: $99, rachelrachelroy.com.
The Black Dress
Slimming, sophisticated, and even (in a sense) stainproof, the little black dress is the ultimate fallback when it comes to special occasions. This one is as simple as can be, but it makes a statement with its flared hemline.
To buy: $119, anntaylor.com.
The Long Skirt
If your black-tie obligations come around only once in a blue moon, a floor-length skirt is a sensible alternative to a floor-length gown.
To buy: $149, piperlime.com.
