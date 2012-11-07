Festive Outfits for the Holiday Season

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Does that invitation calling for “festive attire” have you puzzled? Any of these pieces will suit the bill for a variety of occasions during the holiday season.
The Colorful Dress

Want to bet against black for a change? The odds are in your favor when you choose a dress in a rich jewel tone—perfect for cocktails or any event billed as semiformal. If it’s particularly chilly outside, add a cropped velvet jacket or a cashmere wrap.

A richly hued dress can be as easy to accessorize as one in a neutral tone and, best of all, is as unexpected (and welcome) as a flash of Technicolor in a black-and-white film.

The Embellished Jacket

Until recently, jackets rarely made it past the coat check at parties. But thanks to feminine silhouettes and special touches like embroidery and beading, the latest styles can stay on all night.

For a particularly sleek holiday look, pair a velvet, patterned, or ornamented jacket with a satiny skirt or tailored tuxedo pants.

Dressy Pants

Who can even remember a time when pants weren’t an option for women? Thankfully, designers keep churning out a selection of swanky takes on this beloved basic, making it appropriate for even the dressiest occasions in fabrics like luxurious velvet or brocade.

Try topping a pair of party-right trousers with a sequined tank or a trim angora sweater.

The Black Dress

Slimming, sophisticated, and even (in a sense) stainproof, the little black dress is the ultimate fallback when it comes to special occasions. This one is as simple as can be, but it makes a statement with its flared hemline.

There are plenty of styles to suit your needs, whether you want something you can dress up (with heels and jewelry for a formal occasion) and down (with flats and a denim jacket for a holiday brunch)—or something that simply flatters your figure by playing up your waistline or shapely shoulders.

The Long Skirt

If your black-tie obligations come around only once in a blue moon, a floor-length skirt is a sensible alternative to a floor-length gown.

Unlike a gown, a long skirt can easily go from tailored and formal (and eminently suitable for any black-tie event) to loose and casual, when paired with a black tank top and ballet flats.

