6 Elegant Pieces in a Chevron Pattern
Jens Mortensen
To ensure that this popular zigzag pattern lines up nicely with your other clothes, stick with all neutral tones or a single zing of color.
Shop Sosie Polyester Dress
Jens Mortensen
Straight-up delightful: an easy-to-wear shape paired with an affordable price.
To buy: $43, shopsosie.com.
Expressions NYC Polyester Bag
Jens Mortensen
Chevron within stripes—in delicious candy colors—makes a sweet statement.
To buy: $45, 516-581-8231.
Antik Batik Beaded Viscose Top
Jens Mortensen
A surefire way to shine: Pair this beaded top with sleek cigarette pants.
To buy: $285, 888-442-5830.
Plenty by Tracy Reese Stretch-Cotton Skirt
Jens Mortensen
Wear this year-round staple with a black tank in late summer, tights in the fall.
To buy: $178, 212-807-0505.
Starlight Woods Resin-and-Wood Ring
Jens Mortensen
Try a small dose with a ring made from a sliver of a fallen tree branch.
To buy: $24, starlightwoods.etsy.com.
Schutz Sandals in Straw and Patent Leather
Jens Mortensen
Refined and sophisticated, even with sexy cutouts.
To buy: $200, 877-746-7267.
