6 Elegant Pieces in a Chevron Pattern

By Elizabeth Passarella
Updated August 29, 2014
Jens Mortensen
To ensure that this popular zigzag pattern lines up nicely with your other clothes, stick with all neutral tones or a single zing of color.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Shop Sosie Polyester Dress

Jens Mortensen

Straight-up delightful: an easy-to-wear shape paired with an affordable price.

To buy: $43, shopsosie.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Expressions NYC Polyester Bag

Jens Mortensen

Chevron within stripes—in delicious candy colors—makes a sweet statement.

To buy: $45, 516-581-8231.

3 of 6

Antik Batik Beaded Viscose Top

Jens Mortensen

A surefire way to shine: Pair this beaded top with sleek cigarette pants.

To buy: $285, 888-442-5830.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Plenty by Tracy Reese Stretch-Cotton Skirt

Jens Mortensen

Wear this year-round staple with a black tank in late summer, tights in the fall.

To buy: $178, 212-807-0505.

5 of 6

Starlight Woods Resin-and-Wood Ring

Jens Mortensen

Try a small dose with a ring made from a sliver of a fallen tree branch.

To buy: $24, starlightwoods.etsy.com.

6 of 6

Schutz Sandals in Straw and Patent Leather

Jens Mortensen

Refined and sophisticated, even with sexy cutouts.

To buy: $200, 877-746-7267.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Elizabeth Passarella