The Prettiest Swimsuits Under $100
Old Navy Women’s Balconette Suit Black
This positively chic one-piece is worthy of a dramatic wide-brimmed hat and an umbrella-laden cocktail. Side ruching panels and bra cups create one flattering retro-inspired suit at a value that can’t be beat.
To buy: $40, oldnavy.com.
Featured April 2015
H&M Bikini Top and Bottom
On the days she didn’t wear her yellow-polka-dot bikini, she probably opted for this fruit punch-colored bandeau. The feminine fit helps soften athletic and straight body types, while the zipper detail is reminiscent of a Bond girl.
To buy: $31 for the set, hm.com.
Wolf and Whistle Underwire Plunge Bikini Top and Bottom
Designed with a full bust in mind, this cute halter-style provides ample coverage and support. The allover micro floral print ensures the look is supremely sweet. Available up to a G-cup.
To buy: $52 for the set, asos.com.
Aerie Tankini Top and Bottom
With its lattice keyhole bodice and cutout back, there’s nothing basic about this simple, monochromatic tankini. Detachable halter straps offer additional support, while the flirty peek of skin beneath the cropped top imparts a girlish appeal.
To buy: $45 for the set, ae.com/aerie.
Tori Praver Seafoam Women’s Bralette Bikini Top Zigzag
Athletic and playful at the same time, this mix-and-match bralet style helps create the illusion of a fuller bust. Plus, it looks lovely peeking out from under a tank.
To buy: $65 for the matching set, target.com.
Triangl Ollie Penny Wanderlust
Thanks to fixed cups, ample coverage, and sturdy neoprene fabric, this athletic style provides coveted structure and support. Clad in this sporty suit, you can partake in water sports without worry. Available in six colors.
To buy: $79 for the set, triangl.com.
Lands’ End Women’s Beach Club Halter One Piece Swimsuit Macaw Green
Alluring details like an open back, tie bodice, and an eye-catching Kelly green color, make this one-piece swimsuit look anything but matronly. The high brief cut is particularly flattering on full hips, while allover ruching helps conceal any imperfections. Also available in black.
To buy: $85, landsend.com.
Adidas by Stella McCartney Deep V One Piece Swimsuit
Striking the perfect balance between sporty and sexy, this electric suit is just as supportive as it is flattering. Key fit details include wide, adjustable straps, roomy cups, and a figure-elongating deep V.
To buy: $90, shopbop.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail