How to Bundle Clothing

By Laura Sinberg
Updated June 15, 2012
Joel Holland
The bundling method of packing your clothing takes a little more effort than rolling or folding, but the payoff is wrinkle-free items upon arrival. Note: Bundling works best with a structured suitcase.
Step 1

Joel Holland

Start with a jacket, laid flat facedown. (If you have another jacket, layer it on top, overlapping at the sleeves but at a 180-degree angle to the first.)

Step 2

Joel Holland

Layer a short dress or a shirt faceup on top, in the opposite direction, overlapping at the sleeves. Alternate short dresses and shirts north and south.

Step 3

Joel Holland

Add a pair of pants (folded lengthwise) or a long dress horizontally, with the waistband aligning with the left edge of the pile.

Step 4

Joel Holland

Add another pair of pants in the opposite direction. Alternate pants and skirts east and west. Then add sweaters and knits north and south, shorts east and west. When finished, put the core—the object you’ll bundle your clothes around, like an organizer pouch or a packing cube—in the middle.

Step 5

Joel Holland

Working backward (from shorts to knits to sweaters and so on), individually fold each item tautly around the core. For tops and dresses, wrap the sleeves before you wrap the body.

Step 6

Joel Holland

Carefully set the wrapped-up bundle inside the suitcase and anchor it with the internal tie-downs. Ta-da! A completed bundle.

By Laura Sinberg