5 Cozy Winter Knits

By Tanya Christian
Updated August 29, 2014
Warm up your cold-weather wardrobe with toasty, comfy pieces.
American Eagle Outfitters AE Fair Isle Sweater Coat

Heavy enough to be an impromptu stand-in for a jacket, this extra-long wool cardigan epitomizes the cool layered look. Also in dark heather gray.

To buy: $70, ae.com.

Featured December 2012

Ann Taylor Rhapsody Sweater Dress

All this sleek and chic wool-blend sweater dress needs is a pair of opaque tights and heels and you’re out the door. Available in blue and black, as well as petite and tall sizes.

To buy: $75, anntaylor.com.

LeifNotes Spun Sweater Skirt

Knit skirts have a reputation for being clingy and unflattering, but this cotton blend in a trendy oxblood shade breaks the mold with its fluted shape. Also in black.

To buy: $40, anthropologie.com.

Mango Striped Cardigan

Turn any top and bottom into a work-worthy outfit simply by slipping on a ladylike acrylic-blend knit jacket.

To buy: $45, shop.mango.com.

Hue Sweater Rib Control Top Tights

Pull on these heathered nylon-and-spandex tights to instantly winterize a silky floral dress. Available in nine colors.

To buy: $7, lordandtaylor.com.

