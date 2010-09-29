5 Cozy Winter Knits
American Eagle Outfitters AE Fair Isle Sweater Coat
Heavy enough to be an impromptu stand-in for a jacket, this extra-long wool cardigan epitomizes the cool layered look. Also in dark heather gray.
To buy: $70, ae.com.
Featured December 2012
Ann Taylor Rhapsody Sweater Dress
All this sleek and chic wool-blend sweater dress needs is a pair of opaque tights and heels and you’re out the door. Available in blue and black, as well as petite and tall sizes.
To buy: $75, anntaylor.com.
LeifNotes Spun Sweater Skirt
Knit skirts have a reputation for being clingy and unflattering, but this cotton blend in a trendy oxblood shade breaks the mold with its fluted shape. Also in black.
To buy: $40, anthropologie.com.
Mango Striped Cardigan
Turn any top and bottom into a work-worthy outfit simply by slipping on a ladylike acrylic-blend knit jacket.
To buy: $45, shop.mango.com.
Hue Sweater Rib Control Top Tights
Pull on these heathered nylon-and-spandex tights to instantly winterize a silky floral dress. Available in nine colors.
To buy: $7, lordandtaylor.com.
