What to Wear With Your Little Black Look
Enamel and Gold Jewelry
Rich shots of color like green, purple, and yellow look fabulous (and office-appropriate) against a gold setting.
Sam’s pick: J. Crew Crystal Spangle Cuff Bracelet, $150, jcrew.com
Pucci-Print Scarf
This iconic investment piece never goes out of style; wear it around your neck or wrist, as a belt or knotted onto the handle of your handbag.
Sam’s pick: Emilio Pucci Orchidea Diamond Scarf, $165, neimanmarcus.com
Slouchy Handbag
No need to switch purses―treat a distressed, washed-leather bag in a shade like red, yellow, or blue just as you would a neutral.
Sam’s pick: Linea Pelle Nikki Tote, $525, lineapelle.com
Patent Leather Belt
Pair a skinny or wide style with an outfit in a contrasting color―think yellow with purple―or signature black-on-black.
Sam’s pick: J. Crew Wide Patent Leather Belt, $55, jcrew.com
Bright Camisole
Under a suit jacket or paired with a pencil skirt, a colorful cami adds a pop of color.
Sam’s pick: Hinge Ruffle Camisole, $74, nordstrom.com