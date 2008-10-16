What to Wear With Your Little Black Look

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
J. Crew
Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to go dark. REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE. fashion expert Sam Saboura has some bright ideas that add instant pizzazz to any outfit.
Enamel and Gold Jewelry

J. Crew

Rich shots of color like green, purple, and yellow look fabulous (and office-appropriate) against a gold setting.

Sam’s pick: J. Crew Crystal Spangle Cuff Bracelet, $150, jcrew.com

Pucci-Print Scarf

NeimanMarcus.com

This iconic investment piece never goes out of style; wear it around your neck or wrist, as a belt or knotted onto the handle of your handbag.

Sam’s pick: Emilio Pucci Orchidea Diamond Scarf, $165, neimanmarcus.com

Slouchy Handbag

Linea Pelle

No need to switch purses―treat a distressed, washed-leather bag in a shade like red, yellow, or blue just as you would a neutral.

Sam’s pick: Linea Pelle Nikki Tote, $525, lineapelle.com

Patent Leather Belt

J. Crew

Pair a skinny or wide style with an outfit in a contrasting color―think yellow with purple―or signature black-on-black.

Sam’s pick: J. Crew Wide Patent Leather Belt, $55, jcrew.com

Bright Camisole

Nordstrom.com

Under a suit jacket or paired with a pencil skirt, a colorful cami adds a pop of color.

Sam’s pick: Hinge Ruffle Camisole, $74, nordstrom.com

By Real Simple