Bright Spring Clothing and Accessories

For spring’s sometimes-chilly weather, swap your played-out black cardigan for a breezy white cotton knit.



To buy: $25, oldnavy.com.

I Heart Ronson Dress

Not so hot at mixing and matching? No one will be the wiser when you slip on this polyester dress that looks like two separate pieces, each with a different print.



To buy: $35, jcp.com.





Banana Republic Bangles

Three gold tone bracelets are held together by a ring of aquamarine charms.



To buy: $20.50, bananarepublic.com.

Roberta Chiarella Ring

A punch of faceted turquoise is fun and modern.



To buy: $38, robertachiarella.com.

Libby Edelman Flats

Feeling too shy for an outfit that’s full-on bright? Step lively with a pair of eye-catching patent-leather flats.



To buy: $59, libbyedelman.com for stores.