Bright Spring Clothing and Accessories
Old Navy Cardigan
For spring’s sometimes-chilly weather, swap your played-out black cardigan for a breezy white cotton knit.
To buy: $25, oldnavy.com.
I Heart Ronson Dress
Not so hot at mixing and matching? No one will be the wiser when you slip on this polyester dress that looks like two separate pieces, each with a different print.
To buy: $35, jcp.com.
Banana Republic Bangles
Three gold tone bracelets are held together by a ring of aquamarine charms.
To buy: $20.50, bananarepublic.com.
Roberta Chiarella Ring
A punch of faceted turquoise is fun and modern.
To buy: $38, robertachiarella.com.
Libby Edelman Flats
Feeling too shy for an outfit that’s full-on bright? Step lively with a pair of eye-catching patent-leather flats.
To buy: $59, libbyedelman.com for stores.
BCBGeneration Dress
The ultraviolet shade is lively and vibrant; the flowy, nonclingy cut keeps you cool.
To buy: $98, macys.com for stores.
BCBGeneration Clutch
Stuff every last going-out essential in this oversize faux-leather envelope with a versatile ethnic print.
To buy: $78, zappos.com.
Flirtcatalog.com Bangles
A stack of wooden bracelets won’t compete with an intense color palette.
To buy: $12.50 for six, flirtcatalog.com.
Charlotte Russe Sandals
Tiny studs give these strappy faux-leather flats a touch of toughness.
To buy: $22.50, charlotterusse.com for stores.
Sequin Necklace
Three rows of gold-plated brass chains are more dramatic than a single strand. For even greater impact, double it up (as shown here).
To buy: $99, 212-398-7363.
DKNY Jeans Cardigan
Amp up earthy pieces with an acid-bright cotton knit.
To buy: $69, zappos.com (available mid-April).
T-Los Angeles Top
As indulgent as a tank can get: a soft blend of Supima cotton and modal in a rich, creamy shade.
To buy: $53, Chloe Rose, 415-932-6089.
Loft Skirt
Pencil skirts don’t need to be so serious. Witness this dreamy graphic print.
To buy: $69.50, loft.com.
Nashelle Ring
This raw-edged druzy stone is a wearable geological treasure.
To buy: $99, nashelle.com.
BCBGeneration Heels
Yes, these suede sandals are about five inches tall. But the shock-absorbing raffia-covered platforms bring them down to earth.
To buy: $98, bcbg.com.
Boden Top
The cascading ruffles on this poppy silk blouse nicely camouflage a small chest.
To buy: $88, bodenusa.com.
Rough Roses Belt
Add unexpected edge to a preppy look with a chain-accented leather belt.
To buy: $110, roughroses.com.
Gap Jeans
A pair of crisp white jeans makes bright colors really pop.
To buy: $59.50, gap.com.
Guy and Eva Ring
Engraved with flowers and leaves, this big metal ring has a cool vintage feel.
To buy: $40, guyandeva.com.
Old Navy Bag
This affordable tie-dye canvas carryall is perfect for a day at the beach—or a day when you wish you were at the beach.
To buy: $22.50, oldnavy.com.
American Eagle Outfitters Shoes
The half-inch wedges on these latticed faux-leather sandals give you a flattering bit of height.
To buy: $39.50, ae.com.
Loft Collection Necklace
Take an outfit from plain Jane to simply brilliant with this eclectic mix of brass, glass, agate, and quartz.
To buy: $69.50, loft.com.
Kain Top
This slouchy modal-and-silk tank is an updated take on the good old pocket tee.
To buy: $85, net-a-porter.com.
Worthington by JCPenney Skirt
Lo and behold! Longer skirts are finally back in style. This red-hot polyester one has a forgiving fit and a friendly price.
To buy: $20, jcp.com for stores.
Guy and Eva Ring
Flashy bling not your thing? Try a hint of subtle tigereye.
To buy: $39, guyandeva.com.
Sam Edelman Wedges
Strappy leather wedges are easy to throw on with everything.
To buy: $150, footnotesonline.com.