This New Bridgerton Loungewear Launch Is a Must for Your Next Rewatch

Dear reader: If you burn for more Bridgerton, this collection is for you.

In case you have been living under a rock for the past few weeks, Bridgerton is having a massive moment right now. If you're as enraptured with the Netflix hit as I am, the period show has influenced our 21st century lifestyle in more ways than one—from bringing back wispy bangs and drinking Bridgerton-inspired cocktails to speaking in a British accent and calling your daily 2 p.m. walk a promenade.

One of the best things about the show is the fashion, but admittedly, tight corsets and elbow-length gloves aren't really practical for our current state of mind (read: anything comfortable). Enter Bridgerton's newly launched collab with Phenomenal, a collection of cute and colorful loungewear that takes the show's most popular quotes and immortalizes them onto a sweatshirt.

In line with Phenomenal's brand mission—which is to bring awareness to social causes while uplifting women's voices—the line is meant to amplify the voices of the show's female characters who don't conform to society's limited views of who and what women should be. Phenomenal is building on this theme by incorporating quotes from these lead characters and working with a female designer, Chantal Strasburger of Read Receipts, on the collection.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Netflix and Shondaland," said Phenomenal founder and chief executive officer Meena Harris, lawyer, activist and niece of Vice President Kamala Harris. "Shonda Rhimes' creative genius in Bridgerton, and her other successful ventures, imparts an important message to viewers by showcasing Black leading characters and centering strong, dynamic women. Phenomenal has championed these same themes, emphasizing female ambition and the importance of bringing awareness to underrepresented communities, and Bridgerton magnifies that messaging. By incorporating quotes from lead characters into our first drop, we're celebrating the diversity and power that exists both in the cast and behind the scenes, from EP to showrunner."

As for the style, I imagine this is what Bridgerton modistes would recommend if they were transported into the 21st century (and Lady Whistedown would most definitely approve). The four different looks each include a quote from the series, including the famous Lady Whistledown salutation, "Dear Reader," and her saucy statement, "If there's a scandal, I shall uncover it." And of course, we can't forget about the "I wish to be entertained" and "I burn for you" sweatshirts, both of which I plan to incorporate into my everyday vocabulary.

Although the current collection only has four SKUs (three crewneck sweatshirts and one hoodie), the brand says it's already working on plans to expand the offerings in the future. With season 2 approaching, we can't think of a better way to dress up for your next round of binge-watching.