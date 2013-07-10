Sophisticated Black-and-White Clothing and Accessories

By Rebecca Daly
Updated August 14, 2013
Sascha Pflaeging
Meet your new Prints Charming. This season, black-and-white patterns will reign supreme. (And you don’t have to be royalty to afford them.)
The Jeans

French Connection Top

Faux-leather sleeves turn a viscose tee into a top.

To buy: $98, eallenboutique.com for info.

Zara Pants

Dotty stretch-cotton skinnies are as easy to wear as white jeans.

To buy: $70, 855-635-9272.

Malene Birger Necklace

Like stars in a dark sky, these zinc beads twinkle against black.

To buy: $185, angeliquestores.com for info.

TLC & You Bag

The beaded zigzags on this clutch may seem zany paired with spots, but the matching palette makes it work.

To buy: $69, tlcandyou.com.

Matt Bernson Shoes

Keep a low profile in one-inch suede wedges.

To buy: $106, mattbernson.com.



Craving some color? See how to add neon accessories to amp up black-and-white pieces.

The Top

Ann Taylor Top

Black piping keeps a busy basket-weave print in line. Silky polyester makes it refined.

To buy: $68, anntaylor.com.

Celebboutique Skirt

Beneath a tummy-hiding peplum, stretchy cotton smooths bumps.

To buy: $79, celebboutique.com.

KZK Necklace

Collect the line’s changeable pendants, like this agate stone, to create new looks.

To buy: $200, kzkjewelry.com. To receive this discounted price, use the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.

Urban Expressions Clutch

White faux leather and gold-tone hardware lighten up a black bag for warm weather.

To buy: $35, dsw.com.

The Sheath

Calvin Klein Dress

Strategically shaded panels on this stretch-cotton sheath create a long, lean look.

To buy: $130, Macy’s, 800-289-6229.

R.J. Graziano Bracelet

Echo the architectural lines of the dress with a sculptural silver-plated cuff.

To buy: $75, 212-685-3737.

Fergie Heels

This patent-leather pick is pared down but far from boring, thanks to a snakeskin texture.

To buy: $80, fergieshoes.com for similar styles.

The Skirt

Kate Spade Saturday Top

The squared-off sleeves of this cotton blouse feel as graphic as the grid pattern.

To buy: $75, saturday.com.

Calvin Klein Skirt

Cut the sweetness. Black faux-leather trim makes a forgiving cotton-blend circle skirt a bit more cutting-edge.

To buy: $89, Macy’s, 800-289-6229.

R.J. Graziano

Necklace layered over a shirt, this bold gold-plated necklace is an entirely new way to pop your collar.

To buy: $55, rjgraziano.com.

Vince Camuto Ring

Give a nod to art Deco glamour with this gold-tone starburst.

To buy: $42, vincecamuto.com for info.

Ivanka Trump Bag

A mixed bag in every sense, this faux-leather style offers a versatile blend of light and dark, texture and slickness.

To buy: $150, lordandtaylor.com for info.

The Shift

Everly Dress

An allover pattern that’s all-over flattering. Come fall, add tights to this polyester shift.

To buy: $54, shopsosie.com for info.

Presmer Bangles

For a hint of detail that’s not distracting, add a few faux-python bracelets.

To buy: $38 to $64 each, presmer.com.

Carlos by Carlos Santana Heels

When wearing a wild pattern, go for timeless stilettos, like these suede T-straps.

To buy: $89, 800-289-6229 .

The Pants

Necessary Clothing Top

Downplay broad shoulders with the angled neckline of this simple polyester tank.

To buy: $26, 646-214-7887.

White House Black Market Pants

Not all print pants magnify problem areas. The dark tones of this stretch-cotton pair make them slimming.

To buy: $50, whbm.com.

Studio S Handbag

Whip(stitch) a basic look into shape with this faux-leather bag.

To buy: $55, sears.com.

French Connection Heels

Wearing all black? these leather sandals pack a one-two punch.

To buy: $120, Bloomingdale’s, 866-593-2540.

