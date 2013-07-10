Sophisticated Black-and-White Clothing and Accessories
The Jeans
French Connection Top
Faux-leather sleeves turn a viscose tee into a top.
To buy: $98, eallenboutique.com for info.
Zara Pants
Dotty stretch-cotton skinnies are as easy to wear as white jeans.
To buy: $70, 855-635-9272.
Malene Birger Necklace
Like stars in a dark sky, these zinc beads twinkle against black.
To buy: $185, angeliquestores.com for info.
TLC & You Bag
The beaded zigzags on this clutch may seem zany paired with spots, but the matching palette makes it work.
To buy: $69, tlcandyou.com.
Matt Bernson Shoes
Keep a low profile in one-inch suede wedges.
To buy: $106, mattbernson.com.
The Top
Ann Taylor Top
Black piping keeps a busy basket-weave print in line. Silky polyester makes it refined.
To buy: $68, anntaylor.com.
Celebboutique Skirt
Beneath a tummy-hiding peplum, stretchy cotton smooths bumps.
To buy: $79, celebboutique.com.
KZK Necklace
Collect the line’s changeable pendants, like this agate stone, to create new looks.
To buy: $200, kzkjewelry.com. To receive this discounted price, use the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Urban Expressions Clutch
White faux leather and gold-tone hardware lighten up a black bag for warm weather.
To buy: $35, dsw.com.
The Sheath
Calvin Klein Dress
Strategically shaded panels on this stretch-cotton sheath create a long, lean look.
To buy: $130, Macy’s, 800-289-6229.
R.J. Graziano Bracelet
Echo the architectural lines of the dress with a sculptural silver-plated cuff.
To buy: $75, 212-685-3737.
Fergie Heels
This patent-leather pick is pared down but far from boring, thanks to a snakeskin texture.
To buy: $80, fergieshoes.com for similar styles.
The Skirt
Kate Spade Saturday Top
The squared-off sleeves of this cotton blouse feel as graphic as the grid pattern.
To buy: $75, saturday.com.
Calvin Klein Skirt
Cut the sweetness. Black faux-leather trim makes a forgiving cotton-blend circle skirt a bit more cutting-edge.
To buy: $89, Macy’s, 800-289-6229.
R.J. Graziano
Necklace layered over a shirt, this bold gold-plated necklace is an entirely new way to pop your collar.
To buy: $55, rjgraziano.com.
Vince Camuto Ring
Give a nod to art Deco glamour with this gold-tone starburst.
To buy: $42, vincecamuto.com for info.
Ivanka Trump Bag
A mixed bag in every sense, this faux-leather style offers a versatile blend of light and dark, texture and slickness.
To buy: $150, lordandtaylor.com for info.
The Shift
Everly Dress
An allover pattern that’s all-over flattering. Come fall, add tights to this polyester shift.
To buy: $54, shopsosie.com for info.
Presmer Bangles
For a hint of detail that’s not distracting, add a few faux-python bracelets.
To buy: $38 to $64 each, presmer.com.
Carlos by Carlos Santana Heels
When wearing a wild pattern, go for timeless stilettos, like these suede T-straps.
To buy: $89, 800-289-6229 .
The Pants
Necessary Clothing Top
Downplay broad shoulders with the angled neckline of this simple polyester tank.
To buy: $26, 646-214-7887.
White House Black Market Pants
Not all print pants magnify problem areas. The dark tones of this stretch-cotton pair make them slimming.
To buy: $50, whbm.com.
Studio S Handbag
Whip(stitch) a basic look into shape with this faux-leather bag.
To buy: $55, sears.com.
French Connection Heels
Wearing all black? these leather sandals pack a one-two punch.
To buy: $120, Bloomingdale’s, 866-593-2540.