Sophisticated Black-and-White Clothing and Accessories

French Connection Top

Faux-leather sleeves turn a viscose tee into a top.



To buy: $98, eallenboutique.com for info.



Zara Pants

Dotty stretch-cotton skinnies are as easy to wear as white jeans.



To buy: $70, 855-635-9272.



Malene Birger Necklace

Like stars in a dark sky, these zinc beads twinkle against black.



To buy: $185, angeliquestores.com for info.



TLC & You Bag

The beaded zigzags on this clutch may seem zany paired with spots, but the matching palette makes it work.



To buy: $69, tlcandyou.com.



Matt Bernson Shoes

Keep a low profile in one-inch suede wedges.



To buy: $106, mattbernson.com.





Craving some color? See how to add neon accessories to amp up black-and-white pieces.