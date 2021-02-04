9 Best Warming Socks to Keep Your Cold Toes Toasty

For as long as I can remember, I've been one of those people who have an uncanny body temperature of always freezing. I pile on blankets in 72 degree rooms, wear tights under my jeans all winter long, and on particularly cold nights, microwave my socks before climbing into bed (don't judge me—it really works).

If you're a fellow chronically chilly person—and one who feels a little weird about sticking your socks in the microwave—there is a much more convenient way to keep your feet warm, thanks to the genius invention of warming socks. These amazing guys pair battery-powered, built-in warmers with cozy fabrics so your feet stay enveloped in warmth for hours. Whether you're spending a day out in the snow or just trying to get a good night's sleep without your feet feeling like ice blocks, these are the nine of the best warming socks out there.