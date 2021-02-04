9 Best Warming Socks to Keep Your Cold Toes Toasty
Having guaranteed warmth baked right into your socks is a total game changer.
For as long as I can remember, I've been one of those people who have an uncanny body temperature of always freezing. I pile on blankets in 72 degree rooms, wear tights under my jeans all winter long, and on particularly cold nights, microwave my socks before climbing into bed (don't judge me—it really works).
If you're a fellow chronically chilly person—and one who feels a little weird about sticking your socks in the microwave—there is a much more convenient way to keep your feet warm, thanks to the genius invention of warming socks. These amazing guys pair battery-powered, built-in warmers with cozy fabrics so your feet stay enveloped in warmth for hours. Whether you're spending a day out in the snow or just trying to get a good night's sleep without your feet feeling like ice blocks, these are the nine of the best warming socks out there.
1
With up to six hours of heat, three adjustable temperature levels, and seven fun colors to choose from, there’s a lot to love about this battery-powered pair. “My feet turn into ice cubes when I’m outside for more than an hour or so,” wrote one reviewer. “During my trip to a local mountain, I put these bad boys on. It hit 20 degrees Fahrenheit with 25 MPH winds and I didn't feel anything.”
2
These unisex warming socks are a great choice if you spend long winter days outside— they warm up in less than a minute, are completely waterproof, and last up to eight hours. You can adjust the temperature from 102 up to 140 degrees depending on your heat preference.
3
Velazzio’s pair comes with a remote control so you don’t have to dig around in your own sock to adjust the temperature. There are also two separate heating pads, and the max temp reaches a seriously toasty temperature of 150 degrees.
4
Not only are these heated, water-and-odor-resistant socks one of the cutest pairs out there (that marled pink!), it offers up to 11 hours of warmth and a connected Bluetooth app to adjust the temperature between 98 and 135 degrees. The app lets you know when it’s time to recharge so you never have to have cold feet again.
5
Outdoor enthusiasts love this pair, which uses infrared heat to stimulate blood circulation and keep your feet cozy. Reviewers also rave about how great they are for arthritis and chronically stiff joints.
6
These ultra-stretchy-yet-not-at-all-slouchy socks are the things cozy dreams are made of. They’re moisture-wicking, last up to 10 hours, and have a silica rubber casing around the heating element to keep you in that just-right sweet spot of heat.
7
With 461 five-star reviews, Rabbitroom socks are beloved for good reason. Reviewers say the lower temperature settings (they max out at 125 degrees) and long battery life (up to 6.5 hours) make them a great choice if you’re looking for a heated sock you can sleep in. The wide range of available colors doesn’t hurt either.
8
Perfect for lounging around the house, these fleece-lined slipper-socks charge via USB and stay warm for 60 minutes before automatically shutting off to prevent overheating. And if you do need to pop outside in freezing temps, these have real soles and a waterproof exterior—no shoes needed.