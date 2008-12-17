The Best Tee Shirts

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Shopbop.com
Think tees are just for bumming around on the weekend? REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE. fashion pro Sam Saboura picks casual, novelty, and evening styles that are destined to become your wardrobe workhorses.
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

CASUAL: Bop Basics Long Sleeve Crew Tee

Shopbop.com

$38, shopbop.com

With long, lean dimensions and just a hint of sheerness, this ultra-soft long-sleeve tee is both casual and elegant. Bonus: For maximum comfort, there’s no pesky tag at the neckline.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

NOVELTY: BCBG Max Azria Ink Boatneck Top

BCBGMAXAZRIA

$78, bcbg.com

Geometric pleating and cap sleeves make this boatneck instantly office-ready when paired with a tailored pair of trousers.

3 of 5

NOVELTY: Boden Fun Button Scoop Neck

Boden

$48, bodenusa.com

A smattering of buttons at the crocheted, slightly ruffled neckline have a sweet, homespun charm. In four colors.

Advertisement

4 of 5

EVENING: Marc By Marc Jacobs Women's Sequin Feathers Cotton Tee

Marc by Marc Jacobs

$88, bloomingdales.com

This soft cotton crewneck is elevated to evening status by a sequined feather print. Try wearing it with a pair of skinny black pants.

5 of 5

EVENING: Lauren by Ralph Lauren Charissa Metallic Stripe Tee

Lauren by Ralph Lauren

$50, nordstrom.com

Think nighttime nautical: Gold stripes have a surprisingly dressy effect on this chic crewneck.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple