The Best Tee Shirts
CASUAL: Bop Basics Long Sleeve Crew Tee
$38, shopbop.com
With long, lean dimensions and just a hint of sheerness, this ultra-soft long-sleeve tee is both casual and elegant. Bonus: For maximum comfort, there’s no pesky tag at the neckline.
NOVELTY: BCBG Max Azria Ink Boatneck Top
$78, bcbg.com
Geometric pleating and cap sleeves make this boatneck instantly office-ready when paired with a tailored pair of trousers.
NOVELTY: Boden Fun Button Scoop Neck
$48, bodenusa.com
A smattering of buttons at the crocheted, slightly ruffled neckline have a sweet, homespun charm. In four colors.
EVENING: Marc By Marc Jacobs Women's Sequin Feathers Cotton Tee
$88, bloomingdales.com
This soft cotton crewneck is elevated to evening status by a sequined feather print. Try wearing it with a pair of skinny black pants.
EVENING: Lauren by Ralph Lauren Charissa Metallic Stripe Tee
$50, nordstrom.com
Think nighttime nautical: Gold stripes have a surprisingly dressy effect on this chic crewneck.