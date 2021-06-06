6 Best-Fitting T-Shirts, According to Real Simple Editors
So good, it's impossible to buy just one.
Call them boring or basic, but a solid T-shirt is the backbone of any wardrobe. From classic crewnecks and bold graphic tees to cozy henleys and trendy V-necks, the humble clothing item serves as a staple year-round. They're perfect to wear alone in the summer, style under jackets and coats in the fall and winter, and layer under your dresses come spring. That probably also explains the endless variations of basic tees that saturate the market, making the search for one that checks all of the boxes—from fit to comfort—quite a feat.
Because we wear them so often, a good T-shirt needs to maintain its quality and fit after multiple washes, in addition to pairing well with your other wardrobe essentials. With this in mind, we tested 37 of them to come up with this list of the six best T-shirts for women. Even after washing, drying, and trying, we guarantee these ultra-soft selects will look just as nice as they feel.
American Giant Premium Slub V-Neck T
Made entirely from heavyweight Supima cotton, this tee is built to last and offers top-notch coverage, so your bra won’t show through. From now until July 9, 2021, you can get $20 off $100 or more by using the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
J.Jill Fit Progress Pima-Stretch Shirttail Tee
A quick-drying, breathable top that’s easy to dress up or down? We’re in.
Splendid Eco V-Neck Tee
A dramatic neckline makes this supple shirt the perfect canvas for statement necklaces, and the relaxed fit keeps it comfortable.
prAna Pacific Drift Top
Swap your most basic black tee for this sustainable pick with a twist. The scoop neck and front knot elevate your look.
Uniqlo Women U AIRism Cotton Oversized Crew Neck T-Shirt
Oversized and available in an array of candy colors, this everyday tee has a luxe feel and fit that belie its low price.
Yummie Slub Knit Cap Sleeve Tee
This roomy shirt, in sizes XS through 2X, gets noticeably softer and cozier after every wash—without pilling or shrinking.