6 Best-Fitting T-Shirts, According to Real Simple Editors

Call them boring or basic, but a solid T-shirt is the backbone of any wardrobe. From classic crewnecks and bold graphic tees to cozy henleys and trendy V-necks, the humble clothing item serves as a staple year-round. They're perfect to wear alone in the summer, style under jackets and coats in the fall and winter, and layer under your dresses come spring. That probably also explains the endless variations of basic tees that saturate the market, making the search for one that checks all of the boxes—from fit to comfort—quite a feat.

Because we wear them so often, a good T-shirt needs to maintain its quality and fit after multiple washes, in addition to pairing well with your other wardrobe essentials. With this in mind, we tested 37 of them to come up with this list of the six best T-shirts for women. Even after washing, drying, and trying, we guarantee these ultra-soft selects will look just as nice as they feel.