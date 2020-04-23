7 Dressy Pajama Sets That Won’t Give You Away at Your Next Zoom Meeting
Now you can literally say “I woke up like this!”
While we all do our part and stay home, most of us have had to adjust to isolation, which probably means that the amount of video conferencing you’re doing lately has gone through the roof overnight. With everything from work meetings and happy hours with friends to suddenly having the urge to spontaneously go on Instagram Live, feeling put-together at a moment’s notice is super important (now more than ever). At the same time, most days all you want to do is stay in your PJs—well, let me tell you that "looking the part" or "dressing for success" is still possible and quite simple when you find the right pajama set.
While pajamas are still meant for bed, some can be versatile enough to wear as loungewear. And let’s be real—one of the best parts about being home more is getting to wear your softest pieces all day long. The trick to making the bed-to-business look work is aiming for tailored pieces (think: a sleepshirt) or matching sets that look more luxurious and less like sleepwear. Even having some interesting trendy details and patterns, like statement sleeves and gingham, make a pajama set look more polished. All you have to do is add one or two accessories to make an instant statement that you’ll want to wear outside even when quarantine time is over.
So, get your PJs on and check out these best pajama sets that will keep you looking fresh even on the laziest of days.
1
Natori Paintstroke Sleepshirt
Wear it as a sleepshirt to bed, but also to “the office” as a tunic dress or even a cover-up to the pool (AKA backyard).
To buy: $58; natori.com.
3
Eberjey Iona PJs Love Me Set
The lace detailing on this lux set will convince everyone you’ve dressed up for a night out.
To buy: $158; eberjey.com.
4
The Sleeper Black Gingham Pajamas
The gingham pattern and preppy style scream I’m ready for summer, while the pockets will make you want to take it for a spin outdoors.
To buy: $200; sleeper.com.
5
J-Crew Vintage Short-Sleeve Pajama Set
This classic silhouette will never give away that you just got out of bed. Wear the top with jeans later in the year.
To buy: $80; jcrew.com.
6
Coyuchi Women's Organic Crinkled Sleep Shirt
Shirtdress during the day, the best sleeping gown you’ve ever owned at night.
To buy: $98; coyuchi.com.
7
Kate Spade Dot Print Pajamas
Simple but always getting the job done, a black T-shirt and pants combo only needs some earrings to make a good impression.
To buy: $78; nordstrom.com.