7 Dressy Pajama Sets That Won’t Give You Away at Your Next Zoom Meeting

Image zoom J-Crew

While we all do our part and stay home, most of us have had to adjust to isolation, which probably means that the amount of video conferencing you’re doing lately has gone through the roof overnight. With everything from work meetings and happy hours with friends to suddenly having the urge to spontaneously go on Instagram Live, feeling put-together at a moment’s notice is super important (now more than ever). At the same time, most days all you want to do is stay in your PJs—well, let me tell you that "looking the part" or "dressing for success" is still possible and quite simple when you find the right pajama set.

While pajamas are still meant for bed, some can be versatile enough to wear as loungewear. And let’s be real—one of the best parts about being home more is getting to wear your softest pieces all day long. The trick to making the bed-to-business look work is aiming for tailored pieces (think: a sleepshirt) or matching sets that look more luxurious and less like sleepwear. Even having some interesting trendy details and patterns, like statement sleeves and gingham, make a pajama set look more polished. All you have to do is add one or two accessories to make an instant statement that you’ll want to wear outside even when quarantine time is over.

So, get your PJs on and check out these best pajama sets that will keep you looking fresh even on the laziest of days.