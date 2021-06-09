Utilitarian Jumpsuits Are the Hottest Summer Office Trend-Here Are the 14 Best
Utilitarian jumpsuits have been undergoing a retro revival for a while and we're wholeheartedly here for it (anything not to have to wear jeans again!). It also helps that they're the absolute perfect back-to-office uniform and ideal for the approaching summer days. Cool enough to wear outside due to their light and loose form, they are also warm enough for extra air conditioned offices.
These classic boiler jumpsuits have undergone a major upgrade since the '80s with earthy hues, eco-friendly materials, and vintage designs. While some styles are more traditional, there is a wide array of functional and fashionable options for virtually everyone. As we are returning back to offices and venturing out of our living room home stations, these are the most comfortable options for a seamless transition into functional office wear.
Related Items
1 Levi's Surplus Jumpsuit
As we climb out of our quarantine caves little by little, we're also utilizing subdued, powdery hues for a calm and pleasant transition. This sea moss color is a gorgeous all-cotton option from Levi's, competing with what they do best: flattering form and shape inspired by their long standing reputation in utilitarian denim.
2 Eloquii Flounce Sleeve Jumpsuit
Inject some color into your wardrobe with this fun, polka-dot jumpsuit from Eloquii. Front twisted ties and a cheerful rainbow pattern make it summer-appropriate.
3 Sleeveless Linen-Blend Jumpsuit for Women
We couldn't miss out on a denim option! But since real denim can feel stifling in the summertime, we're opting for this mock linen alternative. With meticulous detail and a straight-leg fit, this option is a sure summer investment.
4 FRAME Pleated Barrel Leg Jumpsuit
More and more, jumpsuits are used as fashion staples with their je-ne-sais-quoi attitude, yet knowing exactly the impression that they produce. This sustainable option is made with recycled cotton. It cinches at the waist as if creating two perfectly coordinated separates. It's one that pairs equally well with a pair of sneakers as with a pair of pumps for the evening.
5 Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit
Colored jumpsuits are clearly the latest trend-du-jour, in case you didn't get the memo. Channel your inner '70s vibes with this chic earth tone that pairs well with practically anything.
6 Club Monaco Short Sleeve utility Jumpsuit
Warmer days are upon us and sometimes long sleeves and full-leg coverage just aren't feasible. Report for work duty in this utility inspired romper to break with the norm, but still feel entirely comfortable and work appropriate.
7 Banana Republic Core Temp Jumpsuit
High-performance suit in a quick dry, wrinkle-free, temperature regulating, and stretch fabric is exactly what we're looking for in a jumpsuit. It's supposed to make your life easier after all. The chic black colorway only enhances its perfect cut.
8 Free People Marley Jumpsuit
Draped top and relaxed bottom, this soft denim piece is what we call a true spring/summer staple. Pair it with a striped tee on breezier days or unbutton from the top for warmer days and you've got an effortless style.
9 Lee European Belted Union-All In Rinse
We're picturing Paris and London streets for this relaxed, heritage-inspired, 100 percent cotton, style. It's one that puts fashion first with its nod at structural lines and belt to accentuate the figure. It's a style that any of our "it" French girls like Jane Birkin could easily sport.
10 Alex Mill Judd Jumpsuit
There aren't many pieces more comfortable than a traditional zip-up jumpsuit, not too fitted yet neither oversized. It's truly a piece that flatters all body types, a little black dress for the modern day. Choose it in a relaxed color like khaki for extra chicness.
11 Anthropologie Tapered Utility Jumpsuit
Feeling romantic? Add a bit of powdery, pastel color into your wardrobe like this pink option. A piece for women of all ages, the Anthropologie x Avec Les Filles piece is a true symbol of femininity.
12 & Other Stories Belted Buttoned Patch Pocket Jumpsuit
A good collar goes a long way. This light beige option with a self-tie belt at the waist is perfect for an effortless look, especially when running late.
13 Madewell Garment-Dyed Relaxed Coverall Jumpsuit
Metal buttons and patch pockets give this jumpsuit an extra retro workwear appearance, as if time travel. Available in three creamy colorways, this is the unofficial Madewell uniform.
14 Urban Outfitters DRAE Zip-Front Coverall Jumpsuit
Tailored utility with an oversized charm and extra-long belt? No one canceled fashion, so bring streetwear into your office with this zip-up jumpsuit.